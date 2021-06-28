A bluegrass Fourth of July

Plans are underway for Bolivar Rotary Club’s 41st annual Celebration of Freedom community event on Sunday, July 4, on the Southwest Baptist University campus.
“We look forward to seeing the Bolivar community celebrating together on Independence Day,” Kelly Coffey, president-elect of the Bolivar Rotary Club, said via a news release. “We will have the traditional celebration with fireworks, a community picnic, a military jet flyover, entertainment and a program that includes recognition of all veterans.”
This year’s musical entertainment will be provided by bluegrass band Lindley Creek, a family with Polk County roots.
According to the news release, the band’s latest album, “Freedom, Love and the Open Road,” was in the Top 20 of bluegrass albums in the nation in 2020. The single “Gotta Go” from that album debuted at No. 2 on the national bluegrass charts. They have been a full-time traveling band for 11 years.
Lindley Creek features Kathie Greer on guitar, songwriting and vocals; husband John Greer on bass; daughter Katie Greer on mandolin, songwriting and lead vocals; and son Jase Greer on fiddle, songwriting and harmony vocals, the release stated.
The release said Kathie Greer graduated from Pleasant Hope High School, and John Greer graduated from Halfway High School. The band’s name comes from the creek that runs near where he grew up.
“We are so excited to be performing at Celebration of Freedom 2021,” Kathie Greer said in the release. “We don't often get to perform in our home area, so this is a treat. To return to the place that influenced our musical journey so greatly is a real honor.”
In the event of inclement weather, the fireworks only will be held the next evening with favorable weather. Information about any changes due to weather will be posted at bolivarrotary.club and facebook.com/BolivarMoRotary.
Donations sought
The release said Celebration of Freedom is possible because of many businesses and individuals making financial contributions for the event. Donations may be mailed to the Bolivar Rotary Club at PO Box 296, Bolivar MO 65613, or made online at BolivarRotary.club.
“Thank you to everyone who provides the financial support to make this great community event possible,” Coffey said. “The whole community benefits from your generosity.”
Donations offset event costs and go back to the community in the form of contributions to local nonprofits, provide leadership opportunities and training for the community youth, civic service banquet, international youth exchanges, and other community-related funding, the release added.
