As Halloween approaches, Polk Countians have a variety of options to celebrate the occasion.
Here are some events the BH-FP has heard about so far.
Kiwanis costume contest on square
The Kiwanis Club of Bolivar will host its annual Halloween costume contest at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, in the gazebo on the southeast corner of Bolivar’s square.
Cash prizes will be given to the first-, second- and third-place winners in each bracket. Age divisions will include birth through 1, ages 2-3, ages 4-5, grades kindergarten through second, grades third through fifth, and family/group. Monetary prizes for first, second and third will be awarded in each age group. There will be a grand prize contest consisting of the first-place winners in each category.
Child participants will receive age-appropriate books following the judging
of their age group.
Open Hearts UMC fall block party
Open HeartsUnited Methodist Church will host a fall block party from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26.
People of all ages can enjoy crafts, balloon animals, spinning and weaving demonstrations, music, games, face painting, hot dogs, chili and soups, s'mores, punkin chunkin and much more. The event is outdoors, weather permitting, and will be moved inside if necessary.
The church is at 105 E. Division in Bolivar.
PH Halloween at the Park
Pleasant Hope’s Halloween in the Park is set for Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Pleasant Hope City Park. There will be a costume contest at 5:30 p.m., and the main event opens at 6:30, featuring area business and school booths, as well as candy.
To sign up to pass out candy or to donate to the event, call Dale Baker at 467-5012 or 399-1056.
All Creatures pet trick-or-treat
All Creatures Animal Clinic at 1661 E. Mt. Gilead Road, Bolivar, will hand out pet treats to pets in costume during regular business hours the entire week of Oct. 28 to Nov. 2. Treats will also be available for human trick-or-treaters during those hours. While there, visitors may enter a drawing for a Halloween-themed doggie gift basket.
CMH long-term facilities
Trick-or-treaters are invited to visit Parkview Health Care Facility, Citizens Memorial Healthcare Facility and Butterfield Residential Care Center from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.
All long-term care facilities are accepting candy donations for residents to give to trick-or-treaters. Citizens Memorial Healthcare Facility is at 1218 W. Locust St., Bolivar; Butterfield Residential Care Center is at 1120 N. Butterfield Road, Bolivar; and Parkview Health Care Facility is at 119 W. Forest St., Bolivar.
CMH outpatient pediatric therapy
CMH’s Outpatient Pediatric Therapy will host a come-and-go Halloween party for therapy patients and their siblings from 3 to 5 p.m.Thursday, Oct. 31, at the pediatric clinic.
Attendees are invited to wear their Halloween costumes. During the party, there will be an obstacle course, sensory station, ghost bowling and more.
Reservations are not required. For more information, call CMH Outpatient Pediatric Therapy at
328-6700.
PH haunted forest
A haunted forest in Pleasant Hope is open through Oct. 26.
The haunted forest opens from dark to midnight Friday and Saturdays until Oct. 25-26. The attraction features a ½-mile walk through a haunted forest with over 50 computer animatronics, a swamp, barn, garden, bio hazard area and cemetery. The haunted forest also has free bonfires for roasting marshmallows and socializing.
General admission tickets cost $15 per person, and groups of 20-39 people can purchase tickets for $12 each.
BSC Halloween show
Brighton Saddle Club will host its annual Halloween show at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. At the event, kids and adults should dress up in their “finest” costumes and paint their horses as colorful characters. The event will also feature a full “stable” of stick horses, pumpkin painting, stick-horse races and more.
For more information, contact Sam Bowden at 309-3486 or Barbara Howe at 894-2244.
Silo Ridge party
Bolivar’s Silo Ridge Country Club will host a Halloween party from 5 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. The party will feature food, drink specials, activities for kids, a photo-booth and a costume contest. Silo Ridge is at 4551 Fairway Drive.
BBC’s trunk or treat
Berean Baptist Church will host a free communitywide trunk-or-treat event from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27.
The trunk-or-treat will feature family friendly games, hay-rides, a petting zoo,
hot dogs, snacks and, of course, plenty of candy. This event is for kids of all ages, and
everyone is encouraged to dress up and come on out. The church is at 4450 Scenic Ave. For more information, call the church’s office at 326-7758.
Center Stage haunted house
Center Stage will host a haunted house from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, and 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Oct.27. The haunted house will also run Oct. 30-31 from 5 to 9 p.m. The studio is at 218 E. Jackson St. in Bolivar. Entry is $4 at the door or $3 in advance. For more information, call 326-4790.
Cheers Elite Halloween playtime
Cheers Elite Spirit Gym will host a Halloween daytime playtime event from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25. There will be Halloween games, bounce houses and play. Cost is $4 for children ages 5 and under.
Have an event you’d like to be featured in an upcoming BH-FP issue? Email the information to news@bolivarmonews.com or call 326-7636.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.