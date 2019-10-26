After seeing their respective war memorials in Washington D.C. for a day, nine Polk County veterans flew back to a crowd of hundreds of supporters on Tuesday evening, Oct. 22, at the Springfield-Branson Airport.
The welcome-home ceremony, a traditional day’s end for the Ozarks Honor Flight, was filled with the veterans’ families and friends, law enforcement and a military band.
Those supporters cheered on around 180 veterans and guardians who took part in the flight.
The nine veterans from Polk County were Steven Tygart, U.S. Air Force; Don Jump, U.S. Navy; Pat Overmyer, U.S. Air Force; Michael Stanek, U.S. Army; Charles Stanek, U.S. Army; Larry Farris, U.S. Army; Wilby Voris, U.S. Army; Georgia Payne, PoW and David Payne, U.S. Navy.
“We had a ball,” Overmyer told the BH-FP after the ceremony. “We just had a blast.”
“It was just a wonderful trip, and the people on the airlines and everybody was just so friendly,” Michael Stanek said.
Thinking back over his day, Overmyer noted the veterans received a police escort through the city.
“The reception we got everywhere was just unbelievable,” Michael Stanek said.
The way Vietnam war veterans were treated upon returning home at airports during the war was “a lot worse,” Overmyer, who is a Vietnam war veteran himself, noted.
Both Michael Stanek and Overmyer agreed the trip was an emotional experience.
What it’s all about
Chris McQuay, who serves as a member of the Ozarks Honor Flight board of directors and attended this week’s flight as David Payne’s guardian, said the day was yet another great experience for the veterans.
“I either met or knew a lot of the veterans on this flight,” McQuay said via e-mail after the Honor Flight. “I hate to promote one over the other. For the stories I know — and I do not know all of them — there is one that stands out above all others.”
That special veteran is Georgia Payne, he said.
McQuay said from the very start of the process, Georgia Payne was apprehensive about how she would be accepted by others due to her status as a prisoner of war.
“All of the veterans, no matter their age, gender, rank, branch, etc ... opened up their arms and embraced (her) as their own,” McQuay said.
All of the veterans’ stories are important for a variety of reasons, he said, but Georgia's story was one that stands out to him through the years of his experience with the OHF.
“I cannot begin to describe the look in her eyes when I bent down and asked if her Honor Flight exceeded her expectations and she replied, ‘Oh yes,’” McQuay said. “That is what these flights are about.”
Missouri first lady, Bolivar’s own Teresa Parson, led Payne through the ceremony by wheelchair at the lead of the parade.
After the ceremony’s end, Parson said she was “very happy and very pleased to be here.”
Parson told the BH-FP the Honor Flight is important “simply because we need to let these veterans know how important they were and what they have done for our country.”
“They have done a special thing for all of us, and I’m very, very happy to be here this evening to welcome them back,” Parson said.
