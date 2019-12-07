Four decades ago, a Polk County Christmas tradition kicked off at Southwest Baptist University.
Since then, SBU’s Festival of Christmas — an event that brings together the college, local churches and schools for a Christmas-themed concert event — seems to have remained consistent through the decades, according to Bill Brown, retired SBU provost and former dean of the Geneva Casebolt College of Music, Arts and Letters.
Brown said he arrived at SBU in 1980 — the year the first festival was in the works — as an instructor of piano.
“Harlan Spurgeon was the president at that time,” Brown said. “As I recall, it was his idea that we bring the community together to celebrate Christmas and bring all the churches together.”
The idea came with a desire to promote the spiritual side of Christmas, not merely the commercial side of the holidays, he said.
Music and Scripture were the way to lead that impetus.
As a pianist for the first festival, Brown remembered the committee members who planned the first event “wanted it to be instrumentalist and vocalist and soloist.”
“The Scripture was important. The Christmas message was important … and then music, of course, brings everybody together,” Brown said.
As the festival was planned, a big part of getting the itinerary together was including Christmas carols everybody in attendance would know and be able to sing along with, thus promoting audience participation, he said.
Getting local schools involved was also on top of the priority list, as well as including Scripture and a speech from the SBU president.
Initially, the festival was co-sponsored by the university and the Bolivar Area Ministerial Alliance, Brown said.
In the first year, SBU’s Pike Auditorium, which was built in 1978, was only two years old.
“It was standing room only,” he said, adding extra chairs had to be placed in the auditorium to accommodate a packed crowd.
Per tradition, Brown also remembered festival attendees brought canned food for community members in need — a tradition he noted has been changed to an offering.
He said seeing the “overwhelming stacks of cans of food” was exciting.
According to an SBU news release, this year’s festival is partnered with Community Outreach Ministries.
COM will collect a special offering to be used to purchase food for the Polk County Food Pantry, which serves around 550 families, or 1,300-1,500 individuals, each month, the release said.
And another feature of the festival, Brown said, was Wesley Gott — the chairman of SBU’s Art Department in 1980 — providing a special outdoor lighting scene for the festival.
“The Christmas scene will be artistically portrayed by 5,250 small lights,” the BH-FP reported in an article covering the first year’s events on Dec. 14, 1980. “The entire community is invited to drive through the college drive on the Schoffner campus and enjoy the special effect. Present plans call for expanding the scene year by year.”
Those Christmas lights are still put up every year on SBU’s campus, Brown said.
“So as people come out of Pike Auditorium and drive away, there’s the scene of Bethlehem — the manger scene, the star and the wise men on their way to see Jesus,” he said.
Inside the auditorium, the venue will be decorated, as well, he said.
“Each year, there’s kind of a different theme,” he said. “Now there’s snow that falls in the auditorium while the symphonic winds plays ‘Sleigh Bells.’”
Looking forward to Sunday’s festival, Brown said although he’s retired and won’t play piano on stage, he’s excited to see the performances and “all the kids singing.”
