For Ray Leininger and Jannis Keeling, it all starts with faith.
Both members of Polk County Cares, a group formed to bring together local churches and organizations to meet the needs of the county’s disadvantaged, the duo said that faith has driven PCC to develop a former Teters retail building into a community center.
The 4,000-square foot building in the 400 block of West South Street in Bolivar had gone to auction last year and was transferred to the nonprofit in September, according to records from the Polk County Recorder of Deeds’ office.
“We are faith-based,” Keeling said. “That's where we start from with any goals for this place.”
Keeling said those goals include a meeting place, both for the organization and for other groups, a safe, clean after school hangout for kids without other places to go and a community warming center for cold days.
“We are getting ready to make a giant leap,” Leininger said.
So far, Keeling said, the organization has renovated a central room into a meeting space, complete with tables, chairs and a couch.
It’s so far spent $15,000 on a new HVAC system and about $1,000 on termite extermination.
All this is in pursuit of building a place locals can come to feel safe, Leininger said.
Big windows at the front of the building make it feel inviting.
“You don’t have the feeling you’re in a cave in here,” he said.
Next steps include plumbing work and renovating bathrooms to serve the community, he said.
The building will feature separate men’s and women’s bathrooms and shower areas, he said.
That’s a key offering for area students, who may not always have a safe, clean place to go home to, Keeling said.
“After school, kids would be able to come in and sit down and relax, charge their phones, shower and have some snacks,” she said.
As a warming center, the building would be open on cold days for individuals without another warm place to go, she said.
“We had wanted to be ready by this past winter, but it didn’t happen,” she said. “We want it to be a place where they can bring in sleeping bags and stay out of the cold until it gets better.”
The building would be staffed full time by volunteers who have undergone background checks, she said.
Leininger pointed out it’s important to distinguish the services that will be provided at the Polk County Cares Community Center from those of homeless shelters. The building isn’t a homeless shelter, he said, despite a sign out front with those words.
The signs were made before organizers defined the scope of their services, he said.
The group also isn’t capable of offering financial assistance, he said.
But, Keeling said, the center will be a place where those who are disadvantaged will receive job training in the future. A barn out back could be renovated to accommodate a workshop, she said.
“Later down the road, as we get more resources, we’re going to work on transitioning the homeless off the streets and to where they can help themselves,” she said. “For now, we can save them from the cold.”
In the future, the center will offer Open Tables, a national program designed to help people by scheduling them for one year of weekly meetings with trained community volunteers helping them with areas including healthcare, education, employment and transportation.
It’s the first time the program will be offered in Missouri, Leininger said.
He said the nonprofit is looking to organize volunteer work days. For more information, visit its Facebook page at Polk County Cares.
A community open house is tentatively set for the summer or fall, he said.
“There’s still work to be done, but with the community’s help, we feel like we can do a lot of good,” he said.
