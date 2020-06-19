For what’s likely the last time, Maude Henenberg stepped out onto the soccer field at Bolivar High School wearing Lady Liberator blue Thursday, June 11.
Henenberg, who said she doesn’t plan to play soccer in college, missed her 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, along with all other spring sports athletes in Missouri.
Careful scheduling work by R-1 administrators and officials from other schools, along with permission from the Missouri State High School Activities Association, allowed the Lady Liberators a chance to scrimmage a team from Lebanon on Thursday.
Bolivar will make the trip to Lebanon to return the favor later this month.
“It was exciting to know that we’d get to be in our uniforms again playing with each other one last time,” Henenberg said after her team’s 4-1 win. “It obviously wasn't the same because it was just a scrimmage, but it was still fun to be able to be seniors once again, one last time.”
The bleachers were full Thursday, with spectators spaced out to abide by social distancing guidelines. Others sat in folding chairs in rows that stretched the length of the field.
Coach Steve Fast said he was proud of the turnout. The Bolivar boys team, which competed in the fall, played a scrimmage against Lebanon before the girls game. The Liberators won 7-0.
“It’s great to be back and it was great to see such a huge crowd,” Fast said. “It might as well have been a district final. It wasn’t maybe as rowdy, but there were just as many people here.”
Amid the joy and excitement, Henenberg said she did share a melancholy moment with the team’s other seniors.
“The season was cut short, so we didn’t get to do hardly anything other than a couple of weeks of practice,” she said. “I didn’t think we’d ever play soccer again, and we’re happy to, but it’s also kind of a sad, emotional experience.”
Still, she said she was happy for the closure.
“It was a good last goodbye,” she said.
The Lady Liberators did their best to send their seniors out on a high note Thursday, with London Wilson, Camryn Miner, Lexi Berry and Reagan Hunt all scoring goals.
Bolivar kept the pressure heavy, with its hard-hitting midfield constantly cycling the ball back up to its forwards.
“Our forwards are strong and with that super strong midfield right behind them, they’re just going to get opportunity after opportunity to score,” Fast said.
The coach said he’s proud of the legacy his seniors left. Bolivar would have likely contended for its fifth consecutive district title this year.
“They left a positive energy,” he said. “They left excitement. They showed the girls how to have fun and play hard and work hard. They just left all those good qualities.”
