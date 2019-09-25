Citizens Memorial Hospital/Citizens Memorial Health Care Foundation and Stephens Pharmacy announced this week the two will merge retail pharmacy operations.
According to a CMH news release, effective Monday, Sept. 30, CMH will acquire Stephens Pharmacy and will merge its retail pharmacy, Butterfield Pharmacy and CMH Senior Pharmacy with Stephens Pharmacy, 1100 S. Springfield Ave.
CMH will retain the Stephens Pharmacy name.
In anticipation of the merger, Butterfield Pharmacy will close permanently at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27. Medications previously filled at Butterfield Pharmacy will be filled at Stephens Pharmacy beginning at 8:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30.
For refills, patients should call Stephens Pharmacy at 326-2416, the release added.
‘A good match’
"I've worked with Mike Stephens for more than 38 years," Donald J. Babb, CEO/executive director of CMH and CMH Foundation, said in the release. "He's been a great partner with CMH. This merger is such a good match for us as we move forward to expand our pharmacy services."
Patients can “anticipate a seamless transition and a continuation of services at Stephens Pharmacy,” the release added.
"Our goal is to continue the same level of services as Stephens Pharmacy patients have experienced in the past," Babb said.
Stephens Pharmacy opened in January 1975, owned and operated by lifelong Bolivar resident Michael J. Stephens, R.Ph., who has also served since 2016 as 128th District state representative.
"I want to express my deepest and most sincere appreciation to the community,” Stephens said in the release. “I am so grateful that I've been allowed to serve them all these years, and to all the generations of customers. From my heart, I want to thank all my customers who have stayed with Stephens Pharmacy all these years."
Stephens will continue working as a pharmacist at Stephens Pharmacy, in addition to his responsibilities with the Missouri House of Representatives.
"I have worked with CMH for a long time," Stephens, who was among the community members who advocated establishing a hospital in Bolivar in the late 1970s, added. "I am pleased to continue that relationship."
