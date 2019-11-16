A life of flight

Polk County’s most celebrated aviation enthusiast, Gene Engledow — believed to be the last surviving crew member who retrofitted the B-25 bombers used in World War II’s Doolittle Raid and whose name graces signage at Bolivar’s municipal airport — died Tuesday at 106.
Engledow’s love of flight saw him maintain his pilot’s license late in life, receiving his last recertification at 99 and even taking to the air in his own plane on his 100th birthday. His passion for flying earned the native Polk Countian status as a local legend, while his penchant for aviation storytelling captured the imaginations of both his fellow flyers and his grounded neighbors alike.
That legendary status resulted in then-mayor John Best proclaiming Bolivar’s municipal airport as Gene Engledow Field in 2013, as well as regular coverage of Engledow’s adventures through the years in the BH-FP.
But Engledow’s claim to national legendary status came seven decades earlier, in a California plant during WWII. And that story, Engledow said on many occasions, began right here in Polk County — with a young man and his flight dreams.
Born Oct. 7, 1913, Engledow attended Woodlawn School and Bolivar High School. Many hours in his early days, Engledow said time and again, were spent eyeing airplanes flying overhead.
“Every time an airplane would fly over, I’d watch it to see if it was going to land in Bolivar,” Engledow told the BH-FP on the occasion of his 100th birthday in 2013. “If it did, well, I’d try to get up there on my bicycle or some way to see it.”
His first experiences up in the air were with pilots coming through southwest Missouri and selling rides to locals.
“I took several rides with barnstormers who came through here,” Engledow said in 2013. “I don’t know where I got the money, rabbit money is what most of it was, but I managed to have some.”
It was in his early 20s in California — where he and his late wife, Grace, had moved during the Great Depression — that Engledow first took the controls, he previously told the BH-FP.
There, Engledow bought a half-interest in an airplane and started flying right away.
“It was a little 40-horsepower airplane, and I’ve been flying ever since,” he said in 2013.
Working initially in California as an auto and air mechanic, as well as opening his own air field after first receiving his pilot’s license, Engledow went on to have a hand in WWII aviation history. At a plant in California, he retrofitted the B-25 bombers used in the Doolittle Raid over Japan.
Also known as the Tokyo Raid, the April 18, 1942, bombing was the first air operation to strike the Japanese archipelago. According to the report filed after the raid by Gen. James “Jimmy” Doolittle, the operation’s namesake, the goal was “both material and psychological” damage in the wake of Japan’s bombing of Pearl Harbor.
The raid is credited with being a vital American morale booster and retaliation for the Dec. 7, 1941, attack.
Engledow, as previously reported, worked on eight of the 16 bombers and was believed to be the last surviving crew member who repurposed the raid’s bombers.
Thirty-five others reported to him on that mission, which involved making the planes light enough to fly far enough while loaded with enough bombs and fuel, Engledow previously told the BH-FP. The retrofit crews didn’t know the specific mission for which they were working on those bombers.
Engledow also had his own interactions with Doolittle. He previously said his first pilot’s license was autographed by Doolittle, making it a treasured keepsake. However, the treasure did not remain in his hands. Later in life, he was told in Springfield he had to surrender his old license to get a new one. Even in his late years, he said he still wondered where that piece of history ended up.
But Engledow’s claim to aviation fame did not end with WWII.
He returned to southwest Missouri with the intent of setting up an inspection station, as well as becoming a dealer for new and used aircraft, similar to what he had been doing back in California, he previously said.
His home, however, lacked at least one requisite amenity.
“When I got here, all there was was a strip, a grass strip, at Bolivar. No hangars, no nothing, so I knew I had to get on at an airport with a paved runway somewhere, but there were no small towns around with a paved runway,” Engledow said in 2013.
He sold cars here for a couple of years before moving to Kansas City to take a job with General Motors and working on the F-84F fighter.
From Kansas City, Engledow headed to Whiteman Air Force Base, working until the mid-1950s with the B-47 bombers stationed there.
After Whiteman, Engledow took his career to new heights — literally — as he went on to work at Teledyne and Rocketdyne in Neosho, he previously told the BH-FP.
He helped build some of the most famous names in the history of space travel and missile defense systems: Atlas, Thor, Jupiter and Saturn, all liquid-propellant rocket engines that not only served as a deterrent in the Cold War, but also ensured America would emerge the victor in the space race.
“It was something else to think that something you helped to build was putting people in space, but there it was,” Engledow previously told the BH-FP. “When we’d fire those rockets off to test them, it felt like the whole countryside was shaking.”
According to his memorial, he also managed the Neosho airport in the 1960s and ran an aviation service.
Retirement then brought Engledow back to Bolivar, where he repaired and sold aircraft and became a local aviation — as well as a cafe — figure.
Through his late years, Engledow could often be found in a cafe or local hangar recounting a career that brought him in contact with some of aviation’s biggest names — including Chuck Yeager and other legends who frequented the Happy Bottom Riding Club, a California bar and restaurant operated, along with a dude ranch, by famous aviator Florence Lowe “Pancho” Barnes.
Over the years, Engledow racked up a long list of honors — certificates of training, letters of commendation and other documents from organizations too numerous to list in full. Among them were the West Coast Air Corps Training Center at Moffet Field, California; U.S. Air Force Air Training Command at Whiteman Air Force Base; 305th Sub-Depot at Gardner Field, California; Rocketdyne of Neosho; the General Motors B-O-P Assembly Division in Kansas City; Department of Commerce Civil Aeronautics Administration; and the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Aviation Administration, according to previous BH-FP reporting.
The latter organization presented Engledow with two special commendations in March 2005 — the Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award and the Charles Taylor Master Mechanic Award.
The former is presented by U.S. DOT to pilots who have contributed and maintained safe flight operations for 50 or more years, while the latter is for mechanics who have been aviation maintenance professionals for that same amount of time, according to previous BH-FP coverage.
And his career in the clouds was something he regularly said he wouldn’t trade.
“There is nothing I’d rather do ever than flying,” he said in October 2018 during his last BH-FP interview.
Just over a year later, family, friends and fellow flyers will gather Saturday, Nov. 16, to remember a life well-flown. Visitation for Engledow is set for 10 to 11 a.m., with a service immediately following, at Butler Funeral Home in Bolivar. A flyover ceremony over his gravesite is planned, with pilots expected to perform a special maneuver to show a missing man out of the formation.
