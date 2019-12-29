Two months after David Falcone of Bolivar had a heart attack, he and his wife, Joan Falcone, visited the Polk County Central Dispatch center to meet and express their gratitude to dispatcher Randall Volkmar and the two EMTs who arrived on scene on Monday, Dec. 23.
It’s a gesture that doesn’t happen too often, but it’s one Polk County dispatchers enjoy, PCCD Director Sarah Newell said at the reunion.
“We like to hear those stories,” Newell said, standing outside of the center with the Falcones and Randall.
She said PCCD has had meet-and-greets before, but it doesn’t happen on a regular basis. Because of that, emergency dispatchers don’t often get to hear about the end results of a call’s situation.
It was a normal October day until David climbed down the ladder from his roof and then suddenly experienced a heart attack.
When it happened, Joan said she had walked outside of the house to find David’s brother, John, holding him up.
“He wasn’t breathing, so I started blowing in his face, thinking that would make him take in air, and it did work after a couple of times,” Joan said.
As David’s condition quickly worsened, Joan told his brother to call 9-1-1 on his cellphone, but the call wouldn’t go through — even though they only lived 3 miles down from the hospital, David said.
John held David, and Joan ran inside to dial 9-1-1 on their landline phone.
She connected with Randall Volkmar, a Polk County emergency dispatcher.
As soon as Joan called Randall, David’s brother could hear the emergency sirens, he said.
“(Randall) told us to take him out of the truck and lie him down flat with nothing under his head,” Joan said.
Joan then had to reconnect with Randall on her cell phone as she went outside, she said, and he instructed her how to perform CPR.
“I think he said we’re going to do this 600 times,” Joan said, referring to the CPR technique. “I remember at some point, we got up to 200, and he said, ‘You’re doing well.’”
Randall noted 600 compressions is a lot, but in three minutes, it goes by quickly.
Two emergency medical technicians in a Citizens Memorial Hospital ambulance arrived at their house and transported David to Mercy Hospital in Springfield, where he underwent heart surgery, the Falcones said.
Joan noted everybody from the nurses to the doctors told her “that CPR saved his life.”
The assistance of Randall and the Citizens Memorial Hospital EMT’s — Zane Gore and Brice Flynn — did not go unnoticed by the Falcones.
“I got busy on another call, and so I got done with that one, and then your call came in,” Randall told the Falcones. “It was just meant to be.”
Standing outside the PCCD center in the warm sunlight, Randall told the Falcones he was actually running late to pick his son up from school when their call had come in.
He said the call was successful simply because of the caller.
“That’s the main thing because we say the same thing with every CPR,” Randall said. “We’re trained to go through the same protocol, and it’s the caller that makes it.”
If the caller stays calm and listens to the dispatcher, there’s going to be a good result, he said.
Joan said Randall told her he thought she had it together, but she “didn’t feel like” she did.
“I just knew I could not panic,” she said. “I had to hold it together, so that’s just what I focused on — being calm and listening, following exactly what he told me to do.”
When somebody is in a crisis, she said, it’s not always easy to think calmly like that.
Newell agreed it’s important for the caller to remain calm, adding dispatchers can walk callers through childbirth, choking and multiple other scenarios — but some callers end up hanging up frequently.
Randall noted some people are from counties where dispatchers aren’t trained to walk callers through life-saving scenarios, and that’s often why they hang up before they can hear the protocol.
Because of that, Newell said the educational components of knowing how emergency dispatch calls work is important for others to know.
For his work, Newell said Randall received a lifesaver award, which will be commemorated on a plaque and displayed on a wall in the PCCD center.
As David stood next to Randall, he said he wouldn’t be here without his CPR instructions over the phone.
“I wouldn’t be here,” David said. “If I would be, I’d probably have brain damage.”
Joan said they had “a bunch of miracles” that day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.