A mighty wind

As Polk County residents work to clean up storm debris and recover from last week’s severe weather, the National Weather Service has confirmed two EF1 tornadoes hit the Bolivar area Thursday, May 27.
According to the NWS National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration report, the first tornado hit southwest Bolivar, immediately east of Mo. 13 and north of Aldrich Avenue, at 11:51 a.m.
Its estimated peak winds reached 95 mph, the report states. It was 50 yards wide and was just over a half-mile long.
Although there were no injuries, the reports states multiple people witnessed the “brief tornado.”
The report states a workshop building in the tornado’s path was destroyed, and another was heavily damaged. Both Bolivar Ready Mix and Newberry’s Tire Station on South Killingsworth Avenue were reportedly damaged by the storm.
“Trees were uprooted, and travel trailers damaged,” the report states.
The tornado was followed by widespread damaging straight-line winds, the report states.
As the storm progressed through the area, another tornado hit southeast of Bolivar, just west of Rt. H and south of Van, at 12:08 p.m., the report states.
While the second tornado had a longer track of 1.2 miles, it was also 50 yards wide with estimated peak winds of 95 mph, per the report.
The report states a large hay barn was heavily damaged and trees were uprooted.
Polk County Emergency Management Director Rick Davis said no injuries were reported in the second tornado.
Crews from Liberty Utilities and Southwest Electric worked well into the night to restore power to homes and businesses in Bolivar.
“We have our crews and we’ve brought in contractor crews to help get everyone’s power restored as quickly and safely as possible,” according to a Southwest Electric Cooperative social media post on Thursday. “Ground conditions are about as wet as they can get, making it very difficult to access some locations.”
On its social media, Liberty Utilities said it had 383 customers without power Thursday, most in the Bolivar area, where crews worked to repair 12 downed transmission poles.
Liberty stated Thursday evening “crews made quick, safe (and positive) work of today’s storm damage.”
“We’d like to thank them for all their hard work,” Liberty stated. “We would also like to thank our customers for their patience and all the kind ‘thank-you’s’ they have sent our way. They do not go unnoticed.”
Immediately after the storm, City of Bolivar public works crews worked to ensure roadways were clear for travel, per a social media post. Bolivar police officers and firefighters also responded to numerous calls during and after the storm.
Warning sign
While NWS issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the Bolivar area and Polk County at 11:45 a.m., just six minutes before the first tornado hit Bolivar, a tornado warning was never issued for the storm.
The severe thunderstorm warning was set to expire at 12:45 p.m.
City of Bolivar Emergency Management Director Brent Watkins said the city’s tornado sirens didn’t activate during the storm for two reasons — because NWS did not issue a tornado warning and expected wind speeds did not reach the predetermined threshold to activate the sirens.
After the storm, Watkins said he felt the concerns about the tornadoes and the sirens on a very personal level.
“My kids were at their babysitter during this storm, 1,700 feet away from this tornado,” Watkins told the BH-FP. “I understand all the feelings everyone is feeling about this storm and how quickly it developed and became tornadic, because I want to protect all our families.”
Watkins said his office will “take the things we learned from this storm, grow, and get better and safer.”
Davis and Watkins, who both expressed concern and care for those directly impacted by the storm, emphasized the importance of communication following severe weather.
Davis asked for residents to call 9-1-1 after a storm damages their buildings or property, even if no one is hurt.
“It helps us know what’s happened around the county and where the damage is,” Davis said.
The city and county worked together to create a Google Doc for residents to list storm damage for the organizations’ records.
A link to the form, which is confidential, can be found on the City of Bolivar, Office of Emergency Management Facebook page.
Watkins also encouraged local residents to sign up for the city’s Rave Alert Smart911 System — an adaptive emergency alert system capable of reaching people via multiple platforms for various alerts.
People can download the Smart911 app or sign up for alerts online at getrave.com/login/bolivar, Watkins said.
Staff at the Polk County Library in Bolivar can help people sign up for the system. People can also find a link to the Smart911 website on the City of Bolivar web page at bolivar.mo.us under the Emergency Management tab, Watkins said.
“This is a free service that the city provides to give you as much notification as we can,” Watkins said. “You are then able to choose which notifications you want.”
While it’s geared toward Bolivar residents, Watkins said anyone who lives, works, visits or has loved ones in Bolivar can sign up for Smart911.
He said those signed up for Smart911 received notice of Thursday’s incoming severe weather at 11:46 a.m., just after the severe thunderstorm warning was issued by NWS.
The alert system isn't meant to completely replace other traditional notification methods, like storm sirens and weather radios, but Watkins said the city's system “is one more tool in the toolbox to alert citizens of emergency situations.”
“This is one more notification tool to utilize for the citizens,” he said.
Unlike traditional notification methods, Smart911 can be customized to meet people’s needs.
When registering online, Watkins said people can sign up for four different types of alerts — tornado watches and warnings, severe weather announcements, winter weather announcements and city alerts.
Watkins said tornado alerts are directly linked to the National Weather Service, but other notices will come from the City of Bolivar.
The board of aldermen unanimously approved the purchase of Smart911 and new storm sirens in November 2017 and has utilized the program since March 2018.
