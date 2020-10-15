From Abraham Lincoln’s second inaugural address: “With malice toward none, with charity for all, with firmness in the right, let us strive on to finish the work we are in, to bind up the nation’s wounds, to care for him who shall have born the battle … to do all which may achieve and cherish a just and a lasting peace among ourselves and with all nations.”
Although President Lincoln’s address dealt with the Civil War, how appropriate it is for today. We need healing, and it can only be achieved when we realize that all are our brothers, when we have no ill will for anyone, when we are committed to what is right for anyone and everyone, when we work together rather than against one another. Above all, we must have love for one another.
— Juanita Highfill, Bolivar
