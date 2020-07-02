Rocco’s Pizza at 213 S. Main Ave., where the Nifty Cafe and most recently Naomi’s Cafe once were, opened on May 8. Franchise owner Kevin Allen said he and his wife chose to come to Bolivar after previously running a Rocco’s location in Marionville. I wish them many years of success in this location which brings back memories to me.
The girl I really liked in eighth grade was Phyllis Smith. Her mother owned the Nifty Cafe, which was a block off the town square and three blocks from the South Ward School. My first experience with the Nifty Cafe was on a Friday afternoon a year earlier.
Roscoe Guinn and I decided during the lunch hour to buy a cup of coffee, which was rather daring for me since I had never had coffee at home. We dawdled over the coffee until suddenly realizing that the lunch hour was over.
In an instant, we decided to play hooky rather than try to explain our tardiness. A small junkyard with empty automobiles was located about halfway between the cafe and the school, and we spent the afternoon huddled in an old car until school was out.
Over the weekend, I developed a clever plan to explain our absence. Since everyone in those days wrote with the Palmer Method of penmanship, I could duplicate my mom’s handwriting almost exactly. I composed a note saying that I had been sick on Friday and signed it with her name.
Then, in a stroke of genius, I decided to write a similar note for Roscoe. Knowing that he was a mediocre student, I figured that his mother could not write very well. So I composed a note for him in sloppy writing and signed it “Mrs. Guinn.”
Needless to say, he did not use the note but gave the teacher a passable excuse. My note was accepted without comment, which made this effort at counterfeiting somewhat of a success.
I thought Phyllis Smith was the most beautiful girl in our eighth grade class, so I gave her my birthstone ring during graduation week. Phyllis had read the class will during the graduation ceremony, and I had played a baritone horn solo and sung in the boys’ quartet.
Then, I worked on the farm all summer without going into town.
When school began for the freshman class that September, she gave the ring back to me.
Phyllis had aspirations from an early age to be a professional clothes model and could surely have succeeded in that kind of career. When we graduated from high school, she married Curt Brobisky and they later moved to live in Independence. She passed away in 2015.
Bill Patterson graduated from Bolivar High School in 1949 and from Missouri S&T at Rolla in 1953. He lives in San Antonio, Texas, with his wife, June.
• • •
