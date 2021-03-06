‘A real privilege’

Polk County Clerk Bobbi Lear said it’s a good thing she’s a fast learner.
In January, Lear was appointed by Missouri Gov. Mike Parson to fill the open position of county clerk left when Melinda Robertson took office as southern district commissioner.
It’s been a task to get up to speed in the seat of the county’s busy government, Lear said. Polk County will hold municipal elections Tuesday, April 6.
“When I started, we were working on the budget,” she said. “We’re now preparing for the election.”
Lear’s office handles both, according to Missouri’s state statutes.
The county’s commission passed a budget with $2,406,204.88, in general fund expenditures earlier this year.
Polk County presiding commissioner Shannon Hancock said the office “continues to effectively fulfill the needs of the county.”
“The clerk’s office is busy working through the transition with new leadership,” Hancock said.
During elections, it's the county clerk’s office that makes the call on how many ballots to order based on Polk County’s complicated map of school districts, fire districts, road districts and city limits. Each entity may bring a different set of ballot questions specific to their residents.
The April 2018 elections saw the office order 31 different types of ballots for the various districts, Robertson previously said.
With all of those responsibilities, Lear said she’s been fortunate to draw on her organizational experience as an underwriter for Polk County Mutual Insurance Co. and as a district manager for Western Shamrock Corp. She’s also held managerial positions with Walmart and Woods Supermarket.
“I’ve had experience managing people,” she said. “I’m glad to be able to use that to help lead a public office.”
Public service is something Lear said she’d been interested in before, so when the Polk County Republican Committee began considering names to recommend to Parson for him to consider for the appointment to fill the office for the remainder of Robertson’s term, she sent in her name.
“It seemed like a great opportunity,” she said. “I care a lot about Polk County, and it’s a real privilege to be able to serve my neighbors.”
