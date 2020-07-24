One year ago, shortly after the 4th of July, I ended up in the CMH Emergency Room. It was due to a nasty fall that required a 911 call and a trip in the CMH Ambulance. While laying there in the E.R., I began to think how fortunate and blessed I was to be living in America. Yes, blessed with its good medical services, staff, and facilities. I was in great pain and at the same time overcome with thoughts of how blessed I was.
You see my mind was also reflecting on a trip I took to Socialist Russia in 2005. While there I visited patients in one of their hospitals. Their Socialist Government System provides “Free Medical Services.” The facility was dirty, filled with broken equipment and broken people on dirty sheets getting “Free” but very little service and help. I truly felt sorry for them.
Now, here we are in 2020 America seriously entertaining the idea that somehow as a nation and a people we would be better off to have a Socialist Government and Society! How serious is this? The Democratic Party is offering Joe Biden as their candidate for President of the United States. He has tied himself to Bernie Sanders and the radical socialist elements of our nation. He will be used as a puppet to throw our nation into the wreckage of socialism!
A fresh and close example of the wreckage of socialism is Venezuela. In less than 20 years it was transformed from the wealthiest to the poorest nation in South America. One tenth of her citizens fled in 2018, to other countries to find food and employment.
I am looking forward to voting on Nov. 3 against Socialism!
— Gary S. Urich, Bolivar
