When sorting through the chaos disguised as clutter throughout the house, one of the many things I came across was a clipping my late mother-in-law, rest her soul, had saved from the Herald-Free Press.
She had been interviewed for a feature in one of the special sections and was asked what she thought about all the insulting things I was writing about her in my column rather often.
She acknowledged actually enjoying the attention and even went on to say that some people had told her that the main reason they read the paper was to see what I had written about her.
While humbling, I certainly hope that last part was not true then or any time since. Oh, I don’t doubt that people told her that, but I hope they didn’t really mean it. From its beginnings there has always been a lot to read and appreciate in this newspaper and that will be true for as long as any of us will be around to appreciate it.
Actually, it may be more likely that I have cost the paper more readers over the years with the column than I ever gained for it. But I’m not interested in confirming that as fact, so please don’t turn that into a polling question.
I retired from my paycheck with the company about one year and a month ago. I didn’t retire then from “working” for it, but about the only “work” I ever did was compiling this column once a week, using some thoughts of my own and some thoughts of people who actually knew a thing or two.
Now, 11 months later, I’m having trouble finding anyone who actually knows a thing or two and from whom I can beg, borrow or steal those “things” to include here. And since I ran out of any of my own worthy thoughts long before retiring from my paycheck, it’s logical now to admit that it is time to retire from my “work.”
I’m not saying for certain that this is my last column forever, but any column I’ve ever written could have been my last due to sudden termination of job or life, perhaps in either case because of something I had written. However, I do intend for it to be my last one for some time. We all need a long break. Me from writing it and both of you who still read it from the chore of reading it.
I also have told those in charge that my feelings will not be hurt if they were to remove my name and emeritus title from the masthead at a time of their own choosing. It has been quite an honor for it to be there for a year and counting, but that space truly belongs to the people who are still working hard in the trenches (and drawing paychecks) to serve readers, advertisers and a community.
I’ll end this with the same words I ended an article I wrote for the Buffalo Reflex in its recent 150th anniversary edition:
(Polk) County, please be proud of your local newspaper and please continue supporting it.
You need each other now more than ever.
