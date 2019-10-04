Autism Awareness Polk County will host its second annual fall festival at the Polk County Fairgrounds from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12.
AAPCO asks for monetary to buy door prizes for games, decorations and other supplies needed for the event, and any silent auction items are appreciated.
All funds raised at the festival will help continue AAPCO’s events for the special needs community, such as autism-friendly trainings, offsetting costs of trips to doctor appointments, therapies, sensory supplies and more.
AAPCO is a group created by parents to provide support and resources for individuals with autism and their families in Polk County and surrounding areas.
AAPCO is partnered with STARS for Autism, a not-for-profit organization that provides autism-friendly training to businesses, law enforcement agencies, fire departments, child care centers, schools and more.
The group hosts various events each month for individuals and families with not only autism, but also special needs. AAPCO’s events include cooking classes, art classes, festivals, fun runs and more to provide inclusion and a safe place for individuals with autism.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.