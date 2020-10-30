Your article in the newspaper was music to my ears. I know there is at least one other person who feels the way I do.
You made my day and days to follow. That PC is oh so wrong in so many ways. Like Christ in Christmas, united in United States of America, thanks in Thanksgiving, God in God bless America.
We can’t say this or that because PC. Is that a law? In stone?
I believe in supporting our local services, shops, restaurants, etc. I find more people to be helpful, with a smile. We have a lot to offer in Polk County. Try our resources. You might be surprised, happily.
On your money — In God We Trust!
Decorate with brilliance and boldness. Our local artists, designers, etc. have many items to offer.
Merry Christmas. God bless you.
P.S. Webster Dictionary was published in 1806 by Noah Webster. It served me, my family, my teachers for many of those 194 years since publication.
Also thank you for printing the Bible verses in the paper. I don’t remember it ever being done before, but I’ve only been in Polk County since 1982.
— B.L. Taylor, Bolivar
