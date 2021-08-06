I would like to say thank you, Bolivar Police Department. You go beyond your appointed and dangerous routines and duties.
After the big storm, we discovered a very huge metal patio umbrella in our yard (age 82 and 64 elderly women). We had no idea what or how we could move it or who to call. But I do know that our police department is always very helpful, so I called them.
I got a respectful, smiling, extra helpful police officer. The umbrella was too big to fit in the trunk of the police car. The officer took it, tied it up and said after he asked around the neighborhood who it might belong to that we set it out by our trash container. The next morning, it was gone.
A big thanks of appreciation.
— B.L. Taylor and C.R. Inman
