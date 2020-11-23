In a year unlike any other, the Bolivar Area Chamber of Commerce recently named its small and large businesses for 2020, all while acknowledging the global pandemic that has greatly shaped businesses in the community.
In its Thursday, Nov. 12, annual meeting, the chamber named Polk County Health Center as the Small Business of the Year and designated the Bolivar R-1 School District as Large Business of the Year.
“These businesses have always been there for our community, but this year in particular have really stepped up their involvement in the greater good of families and community members alike,” the chamber said via social media. “During these unprecedented times, both businesses have gone above and beyond and continue to give their best. We support you and all you do to make our community great.”
Shanil Patel with Comfort Inn, the 2019 Bolivar Area Chamber of Commerce Small Business of the Year, made the presentation to the health center.
“This year they have outdone themselves by serving the community, and we greatly appreciate their hard work around the clock,” Patel said, according to prepared remarks.
Michelle Morris, Polk County Health Center’s administrator, told the BH-FP receiving the award had significant meaning for the center’s staff, administration and board of trustees.
“This year has been nothing that anyone could have anticipated, however we have seen the results of collaboration from our community members, business partners and healthcare coalition,” Morris said.
She said those partnerships have enabled the health center to see success in helping Polk County’s residents.
“There are many local public health offices who have struggled with opposition in their communities this year, however that has not been the case in Polk County,” Morris said.
The center is thankful it can share the honor with Polk County’s residents thanks to their support throughout the pandemic, she said.
“We have worked diligently to fulfill our mission to protect the health of Polk County and appreciate those who have joined us in that effort,” Morris said. “This award is just one of many gestures our community has made to demonstrate the support we have throughout Polk County.”
She said the center’s staff and administration have given their “very best to the county of Polk,” and they are “humbled and thankful for the recognition of our efforts.”
“We look forward to continued success as we work together for a healthier and safer community,” Morris said.
Chris Asby with Walmart, the 2019 Bolivar Area Chamber of Commerce Large Business of the Year, announced the school district’s award, calling R-1 a pillar of the community, per prepared remarks.
He said the district “dealt with all of the struggles of 2020 with the highest regard.”
“They have developed a difficult response to the COVID pandemic, and their dedicated staff continued services for feeding, educating and socially engaging their students over this year, all the while trying to meet the mental and physical health needs so they can help develop the next generation of Bolivar community member into productive lifelong learners,” Asby said.
In a post on social media, the R-1 district said it is “incredibly honored to hold this title, as there are many deserving businesses in our community.”
“We are thankful for a community that always supports us and are proud to be Bolivar Liberators,” the district stated. “None of this would be possible without our amazing staff — thank you for your dedication to our students.”
R-1 also congratulated the health center for its award.
“We are blessed by their partnership and know this year has been full of new challenges for them as well,” the district stated.
