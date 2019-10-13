Absentee ballots for the City of Bolivar and Walnut Grove R-5 School District upcoming special elections are available at the Polk County Clerk’s office.
Registered voters in the City of Bolivar will be voting on a sales tax increase on Tuesday, Nov. 5. On the same day, the Walnut Grove R-5 district will be voting on an operating school levy increase.
The clerk’s office is in the county courthouse and will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., including during the lunch hour, Monday through Friday for absentee voting. The office will also be open from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 2.
Voters casting a ballot by mail must make sure their written and signed requests include the reason for voting absentee and an address to which the ballot should be mailed. Ballot requests must arrive at the clerk’s office by 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, in order to be processed.
The deadline for casting an absentee ballot in person at the clerk’s office is 5 p.m. the day before the election, Monday, Nov. 4.
On Election Day, registered voters in the Walnut Grove R-5 district will vote at the school, located at 211 E. College St., Walnut Grove. Bolivar voters will cast ballots at their regular voting locations.
For more information about registering or voting, contact the clerk’s office at 326-4031.
