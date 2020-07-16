I applaud you for reaching the conclusion that Black Lives Matter. It's hard for some people to get that saying, that phrase does not mean that other lives don't matter; it simply acknowledges that, at a time when blacks face unequal treatment and are dying at a rate higher than other races, it's important to affirm that their lives matter.
But your failure to acknowledge that there is systemic racism in our police departments ignores the facts. For example, as the Missouri Times reported this summer, the Missouri Attorney General issued his annual report on Vehicle Traffic Stops, which once again shows that black drivers are stopped at a rate much higher than whites, and that they are searched during those traffic stops at a rate much higher than whites. This may be the result of unconscious bias, such as the notion that blacks are more likely to look "suspicious" to law enforcement officers.
We should encourage law enforcement and other parts of our communities to undertake training that reveals our deeply-encoded biases and gives us tools to act knowingly to counter such bias. https://themissouritimes.com/attorney-generals-office-releases-annual-vehicle-stops-report/.
— Russell Jackson
