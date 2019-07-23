Area residents may notice increased activity near Bolivar Primary School from 8 a.m. to noon Wednesday, July 24 — including the presence of emergency vehicles and first responders — due to an active shooter exercise.
The training exercise will involve multiple public agencies, including the Bolivar Police Department, Bolivar City Fire Department, Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Polk County Emergency Management, Polk County Central Dispatch and Citizens Memorial Hospital.
Officials say heavy traffic in the area is expected and are asking the public to stay away from the area near BPS during the drill.
