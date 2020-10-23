An additional $14 billion has been made available for agricultural producers who continue to face market disruptions and associated costs because of COVID-19.
Signup for the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program will run through Friday, Dec. 11.
There is a payment limitation of $250,000 per person or entity for all commodities combined.
Additional information and application forms can be found at farmers.gov/cfap.
