LOCAL SPEAKERS are on tap for a women’s farming summit next week. The founder and president of FarmHer, along with Kalena Bruce, a fifth-generation Stockton farmer, will speak at the Farm, Family & ME! Summit for Women Thursday and Friday, Sept. 5-6.
Marji Guyler-Alaniz will tell how she began sharing the story of everyday farm life through photographs and videos.
“Her story will leave you knowing your place in the culture of agriculture,” says University of Missouri Extension agricultural business field specialist Karisha Devlin.
The two-day summit offers sessions on how to remain resilient through a crisis and everyday stress.
Robert Bertsch, North Dakota State University Extension specialist, will give advice on how to build a support circle.
Bruce, who owns a certified public accounting firm for rural taxpayers and with her husband owns a commercial cow/calf ranch and U-pick berry farm, will share her thoughts on listening, power, acceptance and advocating for agriculture.
Sessions will be held on estate planning, home and farm finances, electric fences, grain marketing, cattle pricing, crop insurance, flexible grazing systems, container gardening, agri-tourism, cover crops, meal planning, communications and stress. MU Extension specialists, including Devlin, Wesley Tucker and Mary Sobba, will be among the presenters.
The event will be at the Missouri Farm Bureau Building, 701 S. Country Club Dr., Jefferson City. Register at cvent.com/d/tyqq9z or mail a check to University of Missouri Extension, Knox County, 110 N. 4th St., Edina MO 63537. There is a $75 fee. Student fee is $50.
MU Extension and USDA fund this event.
DAIRY MARGIN COVERAGE program enrollment continues through Sept. 20.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency has started issuing payments to producers who purchased coverage.
Authorized by the 2018 Farm Bill, DMC replaces the Margin Protection Program for Dairy. The program offers protection to dairy producers when the difference between the all-milk price and the average feed cost falls below a certain dollar amount selected by the producer, according to a USDA news release.
For more information, visit farmers.gov or contact a local USDA service center.
NATURAL DISASTER LOANS for Missouri agricultural producers who lost property due to recent storms may be possible through U.S. Department of Agriculture physical loss loans.
The Farm Service Agency offers these low-interest loans to agricultural producers in Polk County, along with several other counties — the primary damaged area — who incurred losses due to tornadoes and high winds between April 30 and May 23.
Approval is limited to applicants who suffered severe physical losses only, including the loss of buildings and livestock. Applications are due Feb. 11.
For more information on FSA disaster assistance programs, visit farmers.gov/recover.
