Aiming for a comeback

When Bolivar High School soccer coach Steve Fast looks at his girls’ team ahead of the spring 2021 season, he sees energy.
The Lady Liberators are plotting their first campaign since 2019 after last year’s season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bolivar had four consecutive district championships before the virus ended its 2020 season before it could start.
That has the usually dominant team working from behind, he said.
“I feel like we need to play catchup not only with our skills, but also with our teamwork and bonding,” Fast said. “We also had to cancel our camp last summer, so we have really had no time to connect with one another as a soccer team. I know every team is in similar situations, but we will press on and try to catch up as quickly as possible.”
But, he said, there are also positives. The Lady Liberators are energetic and motivated.
“I feel like we are going to be a high energy group,” he said. “I have seen a few of the girls who were not playing other sports and the excitement level is high. These girls are excited to get back on the field.”
Fast said Bolivar’s corps of seniors is also part of that enthusiasm, he said.
“We will have great senior leadership this year,” he said. “These seniors could be one of the best groups ever as far as leading the team on and off the field.”
Bolivar’s seniors include Megan Roberts, Cara Larimore and Lexi Berry.
That’s fortunate, because several other starters graduated in 2020, including all-district selections Ashtynn Russell and Maude Henenberg.
“We are now looking to the younger girls to fill some of these roles,” Fast said.
That puts an early challenge on Bolivar’s defense, which in 2019 held nine opponents scoreless. Bolivar finished 16-6 that year.
“We graduated three of our four defenders, and we did not have a season to help develop replacements for this season,” he said. “We have some quality players who can play the positions, but we have had no practice or game time to help prepare them for this season yet. It will be a big challenge for us to line this out quickly and figure out who our top five or six girls are and what positions to put them at.”
Bolivar will start its season at 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 19, against Camdenton in Camdenton. The Lady Liberators’ first home game is 6 p.m. Monday, March 22, against Monett.
Fast said that first outing should prove a benchmark.
“The first game against Camdenton will be a tough challenge and will give us an early indication if we are ahead or behind schedule,” he said. “We have several tough opponents all season long, so really each week will present good competition that will hopefully prepare us for districts.”
