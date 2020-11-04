Aldermen discuss race track

After a group of citizens brought concerns about a make-shift race track on a property near the corner of North Rechow Avenue and West Locust Street to aldermen in a meeting last month, Bolivar’s board unanimously approved changes to city ordinance in the Tuesday, Oct. 27, meeting.
Changes to the ordinance — which city attorney Don Brown said address nuisance but not zoning concerns — prohibit the use of all-terrain vehicles in city limits, not the placement of a race track on private property.
In particular, the ordinance says people cannot use an all-terrain vehicle “within 100 feet of any pedestrian or other area where the operation would conflict with use or endanger other persons or property” or “for recreational purposes within any lot or lots of a subdivision zoned so as to include single-family or multiple-family residential use,” among other prohibitions.
Aldermen Ethel Mae Tennis, Steve Skopec, Justin Ballard, Michael Ryan, Steve Sagaser, Thane Kifer, Alexis Neal and Charles Keith approved the changes.
Chris McGlone, who lives in the area, represented fellow neighbors and brought concerns about the race track to board members in the Tuesday, Oct. 13, meeting.
He said people have been racing go-karts, four wheelers, motorcycles and automobiles on the track that runs through the back and side yards.
“It’s not even a full acre lot, so it’s a very tight area,” McGlone said. “They get as close as up to 5 to 10 feet from the road surface.”
He said the track, which runs adjacent to West Locust Street and Citizens Memorial Health Care Facility and includes a ramp to jump four wheelers, is in a highly-trafficked area and poses a danger to those nearby.
McGlone said dust kicked up from the track is also a nuisance.
“They race these things all day and at all hours of the night,” he said. “And the noise is a nuisance. Even the smell from all of the engines, exhaust fumes, is becoming a problem for everyone.”
McGlone said many residents are considering moving away from the neighborhood because of the track and the issues it’s causing.
The property owner was scheduled to address aldermen in the Tuesday, Oct. 27, meeting, but he did not appear before the board.
In the Tuesday, Oct. 13, meeting, city administrator Tracy Slagle said under the former ordinance, the city could only address concerns through a noise ordinance.
Mayor Chris Warwick said the city is also addressing inoperable vehicles and a possible business operating on the property through the prosecuting attorney’s office.
The mayor said while the goal is to keep families safe, he urged caution.
“I just want to stress this aspect, that we be careful when we start talking about what ordinances we’re going to put in and restrict people on their property rights,” Warwick said. “Because today it’s a track and a trail. Tomorrow, it’s something else. And sooner or later it becomes each and every one of our pieces of property, as well. But I think obviously here, it’s a straight nuisance and something we need to take care of as a community.”
Also on the agenda
The board unanimously approved a contract with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission for public and sidewalk improvements along Mo. 32 and Mo. 83.
With a contested vote, the board turned down a zoning classification change from R-1, single-family residential, to R-4, multiple-family dwelling, at 829 S. Clark Ave. The change had been recommended by the planning and zoning committee through a contested vote by that board. Aldermen Neal, Ballard and Ryan voted in favor of the change, while Sagaser, Skopec and Tennis voted against it. Kifer abstained.
The board’s next meeting is set for Tuesday, Nov. 17. It can be viewed on the City of Bolivar, Missouri Facebook page.
