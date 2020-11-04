Aldermen discuss race track

All-terrain vehicle ordinance language

The following is the official amended language of ordinance 342.010 – regarding prohibited uses of all-terrain vehicles in the city:

Section I: The City Code for the City of Bolivar, Missouri is hereby amended by amending Subsection D of Section 342.010, regarding prohibited uses of all-terrain vehicles within the City, with such amended portions of said section to be read as follows:

Section 342.010: All-Terrain Vehicles Prohibited on Highways, Rivers or Streams of This State, Exceptions, Operational Requirements, Special Permits, Prohibited Uses, Penalty.

D. No Persons shall operate an all-terrain vehicle:

1. In any careless way so as to endanger the person or property of another;

2. While under the influence of alcohol or any controlled substance;

3. Without a securely fastened safety helmet on the head of an individual who operates an all-terrain vehicle of who is being towed or otherwise propelled by an all-terrain vehicle, unless the individual is at least eighteen (18) years of age;

4. On the portion of any right-of-way of any public highway, street, road, trail or alley used for motor vehicle travel;

5. On a public sidewalk provided for pedestrian travel;

6. On private property of another without specific permission of the owner or person in control of the property;

7. On any other public property, including parks and recreational areas, except as the city's ordinances may specifically permit;

8. Within 100 feet of any pedestrian or other area where the operation would conflict with use or endanger other persons or property; or

9. For recreational purposes within any lot or lots of a subdivision zoned so as to include single-family or multiple-family residential use.