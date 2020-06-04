Aldrich man seriously hurt in crash

An Aldrich man was seriously hurt in a two-vehicle wreck in Bolivar last week.
According to a Bolivar Police Department news release, officers responded to an injury crash in the area of South Springfield Avenue and Mt. Gilead Road at around 1:23 p.m. Thursday, May 28.
The release said a 58-year-old man driving a 2000 Chevrolet Impala was westbound on Mt. Gilead, approaching South Springfield Avenue, when he entered the intersection and failed to yield to a northbound 2007 Chevrolet Silverado pickup towing a trailer driven by Samuel Francka, 28, of Bolivar.
“The Impala was struck just behind the driver’s front door and was pushed into the ditch on the northwest corner of the intersection,” the release said.
The driver of the Impala sustained serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar before being transferred to Cox South Hospital in Springfield.
The release said the driver was still being treated for critical injuries in Springfield as of Monday, June 1.
“Police are not releasing the name of the injured driver until his status can be confirmed,” the release said.
Both vehicles were disabled from the collision, the release said. The Impala was towed by A&J Towing of Bolivar, and the Silverado was towed by B&B Towing of Bolivar.
Cpl. M. Scott investigated the crash.
