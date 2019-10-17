Aldrich United Methodist Church will host a fish dinner from 5 to 6:15 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at the church. The men in the congregation will cook the fish.
The menu includes fish, fries, salads, brown beans, coleslaw, cornbread, dessert and drinks.
Cost is $8 for adults, $7 for teens and $6 for tweens. Children under 6 are free.
The church is on Mo. 123 2 miles south of Aldrich.
For more information, call Shirley at 770-2169.
