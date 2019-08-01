Aldrich United Methodist Church will host its 14th annual women’s spiritual retreat Saturday, Aug. 3.
This year’s theme is “God’s Not Finished with Me” and will be led by Sandy Jackson and Susie Duckworth.
The event is open to all area women.
Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. with breakfast. The program will be from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Cost is by donation to help with lunch expenses.
To register or for more information, call Shirley at 770-2169.
