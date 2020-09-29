“We hold these truths to be self-evident: that all men are created equal; that they are endowed by their Creator with certain inalienable rights; that among them are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”
I was really impressed to see the unity of the football players, black and white, as I watched the Chiefs game on Thursday night, Sept. 10. I wholeheartedly agree with them in their desire to “fix this,” to “make things better.” Each life has value, regardless of ethnicity, age, education, profession, talent or lack of it. All are God’s beloved ones and are worthy of respect and honor as such.
How can the problems we are experiencing be fixed? When we practice the Golden Rule — “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.”
When we obey the second greatest commandment, “Love your neighbor as you love yourself.”
It isn’t that we don’t know how to “fix this”; it’s that in our self-centeredness we don’t do what we know will work. So, what will it be?
— Juanita Highfill, Bolivar
