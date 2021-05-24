Bolivar’s Aiden Asby rounded out his second trip to the state tournament with an all-state finish.
The junior shot 76 on day one Monday, May 17, and 78 on day two Tuesday, May 18, to compile a total score of 154 at Joplin’s Twin Hills golf course. He tied for 14th.
“It was a really strong performance and a great way to end his season,” coach Jason Hines said. “Aiden puts a lot of work in to be an outstanding golfer and this just validates how that hard work pays off.”
Asby, along with every other spring sports athlete, had missed the opportunity to compete last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“He did not get this opportunity last school year … so he was determined to be one of the top golfers in the state,” Hines said. “Looking back at both rounds, I can reflect on so many things that he did well that made him an All-State golfer. He proved that he is a contender for a state championship right now, so it is exciting to think about where his abilities will put him a year from now.”
Asby’s 154 was just eight strokes off winner Quinn Thomas from Hannibal, who shot 146.
The coach said Asby was able to maintain a great attitude and stay committed to a plan the two settled on after a Sunday practice round.
“Like any golf round, there were tough moments that he had to battle through, but he never seemed to take those tough breaks with him to the next shot or the next hole,” Hines said. “His focus on the game plan allowed him to just stay in the moment. His mental toughness and competitive maturity was really on display for 36 holes, and I could not be more proud of how he represented himself and the school throughout his time at state.”
Hines said 2021 has also marked a year of growth for the BHS golf program as a whole.
The team really had a good showing this year. The Liberators won the Marshfield Invitational tournament, and he said it saw individual success at almost every tournament.
Plus, the team’s young players continued to show improvement through practices and tournaments, he said.
“Most importantly, the players on this team are individuals with outstanding integrity and character,” he said. “When looking at our overall success for the season, I have to start with those qualities over any individual or team outcomes.”
Bolivar fielded three seniors — Jacob Darby, Dreven Sharp and Blake Halverson.
Each made notable and necessary contributions to the program in their time as golfers, Hines said.
Darby brought quiet leadership to the team, Hines said.
“He is an outstanding young man with impeccable character, and he will be successful in whatever he chooses beyond high school. He also has what I consider to be a perfect mindset for golf because he is extremely smart, stays focused, has a strong work ethic, and processes information about how to get better at golf instead of just going out and practicing without a purpose.”
Meanwhile, Sharp brought positive energy to the team without creating unrealistic expectations for himself, Hines said.
“He is a good athlete, and he was able to channel that athleticism into golf while maintaining an even keel attitude every step of the way,” Hines said. “Dreven seeks out help for improving and is always ready to listen because he wants to keep getting better, so he was a consistent player in one of our top five varsity spots.”
Hines said he loved having Halverson on his team.
“He is such a great teammate and he does whatever is asked of him on a daily basis,” he said. “Blake does not complain about course conditions or the weather or having to wake up early to travel to a golf tournament.”
Hines said Halverson consistently worked to improve and added coaching all three was a privilege.
“I enjoyed having these three seniors, and I am fortunate that I got to know each one of them better through golf,” he said.
