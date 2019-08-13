Mo. 13 drivers headed through northern Polk County will be passing orange construction cones for another few weeks after plans for a J-turn at the Mo. 13/Mo. 123 intersection were set back from a preliminary July 4 completion date.
Missouri Department of Transportation communications specialist Angela Eden told the BH-FP an initial estimate by the department’s contractor had projected the earlier completion date for the intersection.
“The rain has caused some delays for us on the project,” she said.
Work on three new Polk County J-turns, including the one in Humansville and also two at Mo. 215 West and Mo. 215 East near Brighton, is still ongoing.
Construction on a fourth crossing — near the Greene County line — hasn’t yet started, Eden said. The intersection at Mo. 13 and East 565th Road will see a left turn lane added.
Eden told the BH-FP Wednesday, Aug. 7, the three J-turns are close to being completed.
“We still have some asphalt left to lay on the turnout portions of all three intersections,” Eden said.
In addition to the asphalt, lighting, striping and signage are also still on the to-do list, she said.
“These are signs that help drivers to navigate the new J-turn configuration,” she said. “If they’re wanting to go a specific direction, there are signs that will show Mo. 13 North and an arrow.”
Eden said forecasted rain this week will likely impact work on the three intersections. The department’s inspector is anticipating the three will be complete and open to traffic by late August or early September.
The East 565th Road intersection came on the department’s radar following a series of 2017 MoDOT community meetings with residents in the area, Eden said.
The intersection is slated to receive a southbound turn lane for those headed east on 565th Road.
“Several of the residents in that area came in and asked us if we would consider putting in a left turn lane there,” she said. “We thought that would be a good safety feature.”
The work is part of MoDOT’s Mo. 13 corridor project, which started in February and has plans to revamp 10 intersections across Henry, Polk, St. Clair and Greene counties and has a total completion date of Nov. 15, Eden said. APAC-Central Inc. is the contractor for the work, she said.
