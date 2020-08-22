Southwest Baptist University marked the start of its 143rd session — and what will likely prove a challenging year amid an ongoing pandemic — during its annual convocation Wednesday, Aug. 19.
While the 2020 event was held in front of a small gathering of students due to COVID-19 occupancy limits, the university noted in a news release that its purpose remained the same as in years past — “to mark the formal beginning of the academic year, a time when the campus focuses on SBU’s mission and traditions, and a time to reflect on where SBU has been as an institution and to celebrate its future.”
While SBU President Eric A. Turner focused on the future, noting “new students will bring an entirely new dynamic, energy and pool of God-given gifts that we will all enjoy,” he said the global pandemic and racial injustice remain in focus.
“A worldwide pandemic has altered realities forcing us all to adjust our lenses and consider new safety and sanitation practices,” he said, according to the release. “Recent racial injustices have forced long overdue national conversation on racism and bigotry. We as a university will continue to move forward with love and open and honest conversations about racial injustice. We will accomplish this in part through Chapel conversations over the course of this semester.”
And, Turner noted, the future remains uncertain.
“While we do not know what this year will bring, we know and celebrate the One who does,” he said. “I can assure you, we will look to who we are, our traditions and where we have been as together we embrace who the Lord is shaping us to be.”
‘Just roll with it’
The tradition of the Orien B. Hendrex Distinguished Teacher Award recipient delivering the convocation address continued with Bill DuVall, the 2020 honoree.
The university said the award recipient is chosen by previous graduating classes and is presented annually to a faculty member “regarded by SBU graduates as a distinguished teacher.”
According to the release, DuVall joined the SBU faculty in 2015 and is an assistant professor of psychology. He earned his B.S. in mathematics in 1995 from Frostburg State University and his M.A. in Christian Counseling from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in 2004. He later received his Master of Theology and Doctor of Philosophy in Psychology and counseling from New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary in 2014.
DuVall and his wife, Julie, an instructor in SBU’s Clark University Success Center, live in Bolivar with their children, Elijah, who attends SBU, and Aidan and Abbey. They attend First Baptist Church of Bolivar, where DuVall serves with the student ministry and personnel committee, as well as having participated in several mission trips and marriage retreats.
In his address, according to the release, DuVall said he loves working with students, helping them become servant leaders in a global society through the classroom, and how guiding them individually is a blessing.
“And, I’m really happy to get back to both of those things face-to-face,” DuVall added.
DuVall, borrowing a phrase shared by Debbie Walker, coordinator of SBU’s Counseling Services — “tolerance for ambiguity” — altered it to “just roll with it,” in regard to working through the pandemic.
“When we can learn to deal with life’s uncertainties as they come and just roll with it, we will be far better off than if we constantly worry about things that really we don’t have the power to change anyway,” DuVall said. “Rest assured, the easiest way to do that is to recognize that the God that we serve, who loves us, is bigger than all the stuff we’re worried about anyway; we can lean into Him.”
DuVall presented the lessons from Paul and Peter, and how, even with the best of intentions to share the Gospel, or having deeply held beliefs challenged, God had other plans for them and they were obedient — “just rolling with it.”
When Jesus was facing crucifixion, as man, he struggled with what he knew was ahead of him, DuVall added. Knowing what God had planned, Jesus prayed for God’s will to be done — putting others’ needs before his own, thus changing the course of human history.
“I think that’s what the world needs from us right now,” DuVall said. “I think they need to see a group of people who are affiliated with Jesus, actually acting like Jesus. A group of people who are willing to just roll with it and put others’ needs first, before our own wants and desires; to social distance when we don’t feel like social distancing anymore; to mask when we don’t want to wear a mask anymore — all of those things that others around us need to do that we don't necessarily want to do.”
He said setting “that kind of example” is “leading by serving.”
“That is at the heart of what it means to be a Bearcat,” he added. “And that, I believe, is where we are and where we need to be focused this academic year, as we set an example to others around us — learning to really just roll with it.”
Gichamba and Williford honored
Faculty member Amos Gichamba and staff member Paige Williford received Newcomer of the Year awards during convocation.
Prior to taking up his SBU post as a computing assistant professor during WinterFest 2019, Gichamba worked in various capacities at Africa Nazarene University, including dean, chair and lecturer in Nairobi, Kenya, the release said.
Gichamba pursued his undergraduate degree in computer science from Africa Nazarene University, an M.S. in information technology from Strathmore University and a doctorate in information systems from the University of Nairobi.
Gichamba and his wife, Carol, have three children, Aaron, Joshua and Esther.
Williford, who currently serves as the media producer in the Office of Marketing and Communications, began working at SBU in August 2019 after graduating in May 2019 with a B.S. in English education, the release said.
During her senior year at SBU, Williford worked for Marketing and Communications as the campus videographer and is now the full-time media producer.
She and her husband, Josiah, who recently married on Saturday, Aug. 8, live in Bolivar. He is a senior Christian ministry major at SBU with a minor in intercultural studies.
The release said the Newcomer of the Year awards “began in 1995 to recognize one full-time faculty member and one non-teaching staff member who, in their first months of employment at Southwest Baptist University, demonstrate exceptional commitment to the University’s mission and make a positive impact as part of the SBU family.” Faculty and staff members who have been employed full time for no more than 18 months prior to the selection process are eligible. Committees of peers select the winners.
