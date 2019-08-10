Southwest Baptist University’s athletic training department partnered Wednesday, Aug. 7, with Citizens Memorial Hospital EMS, Polk County E-911 Central Dispatch and the Bolivar City Fire Department to conduct an emergency exercise simulating injury response.
According to SBU head athletic trainer Mike Wolhoy, the purpose of the exercise was for SBU athletic training employees and students to practice their response, along with working with other agencies.
Wolhoy also provided training for CMH ambulance staff in advance of the exercise. University director of marketing and communications Charlotte Marsch said the training exercise meets new NCAA recommendations for preventing catastrophic injury and death in collegiate athletes. The recommendations went into effect Thursday, Aug. 1.
