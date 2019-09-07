Citizens Memorial Hospital Neurology Clinic and the Missouri Memory Center host an Alzheimer’s Support Group at 5 p.m. every second Monday of each month at the CMH Neurology Clinic and MMC. The clinic is at 1245 N. Butterfield Rd., Suite C1, Bolivar.
The group is open to anyone who has been affected by Alzheimer’s. The next support group meeting will be Monday, Sept. 9.
For more information about the group, contact Billie Baldwin, medical assistant, at 328-7310.
