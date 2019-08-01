Pleasant Hope Fire Protection District Chief Greg Wood holds up two firefighting helmets. In one hand is a heavy, black protective helmet. In the other, a lightweight, bright red piece of headgear, more akin to a construction hardhat.
“Feel the difference,” he says.
On scene at a brush fire, with the sun beating down on their shoulders and the potential for wind-driven flames to shift direction quickly, firefighters may prioritize a lightweight helmet.
“I’d rather have this on my head than that while standing out in the middle of the brush,” Wood says.
The department was able to buy 17 of the lighter helmets, along with a series of other purchases, after receiving notification it had qualified for $2,638.55 in matching funds from the Missouri Department of Conservation as part of an annual grant to rural fire departments last year.
The department received its reimbursement check earlier this month.
According to an MDC news release, Pleasant Hope was the only Polk County department to receive the grant this year, though multiple local departments have earned the funding in past years.
“Throughout the last 30 years, over $8 million has been distributed to rural fire
departments to help them increase the safety of their firefighters and provide them with
better firefighting equipment,” the release stated.
Wood says applicants were told the agency would give preference to funding communications and wildland firefighting gear.
“That’s been the emphasis the last couple years,” he says. “They’re having more wildland fires. You can put down for structural stuff too, but priority is given to wildland stuff.”
In addition to new helmets, Wood says the department was also able to buy electric hose reels, booster hoses, nozzles and lights this year.
In the past, it’s also acquired items ranging from a fire truck to a washing machine. The truck, a former dump truck, was repurposed with a 1,400-gallon tank, pump and hose, Wood said.
While a washing machine may not seem like the most obvious staple for a fire station, Wood says firefighters, who can come into contact with a range of chemicals and fluids, would otherwise be left to wash their gear at home.
“You don’t want to bring that in the house with you, especially if you’ve got kids,’ he says.
The department was able to purchase a mobile scene light through the grant, as well, Wood says. The folding lamp is powered by a rechargeable battery and stands up nearly 6 feet tall to illuminate scenes.
The department had applied for the light in a previous grant cycle and hadn’t received it, Wood says. They purchased one independently, and received their second one this year.
The lights are useful, especially in rural areas where streetlights aren’t as prevalent.
“We’ve used them at structure fires, and they’re really nice,” he says. “This has come in handy at car wrecks, and it’s better than trying to drag out extension cords.”
According to the release, 168 Missouri fire departments received checks for up to $4,000 this year to help purchase items ranging from personal protective gear, communications equipment and wildfire suppression equipment. The agency awarded $386,639.14 this year with the goal of helping “increase the fire department’s capacity to suppress wildfires safely and efficiently.”
