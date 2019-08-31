Bolivar anglers John Hubbert and Andrew Johnson competed in the BASSMaster High School National Championship at Kentucky Lake in Paris, Tennessee, Thursday through Saturday, Aug. 8-10.
The team of Hubbert and Johnson competed against over 250 teams from across the U.S., tying for 211th at the national-level event.
The duo placed in the top 30 last year, coach Darin Archer said via email.
“Fishing conditions were very tough, and the temperatures were hot, which combined for a tough couple of days of fishing for the team,” he said.
Regardless, though, Archer said he was proud of the team for representing Bolivar on a national level.
“It is quite an honor to qualify for the event and, even though the conditions were extremely tough, they gained more experience at the national level,” he said. “I also need to thank Mike Johnson for being captain for the team."
Archer said the Bolivar fishing team will be back in action at the National Youth Fishing Association's Midwest Shootout at Table Rock Lake on Sunday, Sept. 8.
