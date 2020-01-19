Four Legs and Fur Animal Society will hold its fifth annual Purses for Paws fundraiser from 6 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, at the McCarty Senior Center in Wheatland.
Tickets are $25 for the prime rib dinner and live and silent auctions. Proceeds benefit the society’s non-profit programs throughout the year.
Tickets are available at the Index newspaper office in Hermitage, Hermitage Library and the Four Legs and Fur office.
Call 292-4475 for more information or to donate items for the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.