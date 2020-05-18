My brother and I used to say we grew up in the last of the Good Old Days in the Ozarks, and possibly we did.
We were children throughout “the Fabulous Fifties,” a decade of unparalleled peace, prosperity and optimism for post-WWII white Americans.
Of course, at the time we thought the “Good Old Days” were an even earlier era — the childhood decades of our parents. In fact, they saw the worst of times.
Mom was born in 1922, a child of “The Roaring Twenties.” She hadn’t grown old enough to do much “roaring,” though, before the stock market crash of 1939. Mom was a schoolgirl throughout the Great Depression and a college student during World War II.
Born in 1926, Dad was just a toddler when the stock market crashed and a high school student at the onset of WWII. As quickly as possible after graduation, he was in a U.S. Navy boot camp.
Mom was a town girl, the youngest of four children, and fortunate as a teen to find work at Doling Park. Grandpa was a sign painter and businessman in Springfield from soon after the turn of the century. Mom’s brothers were mechanics with their own garage prior to the war.
Dad was the oldest of nine children. Grandma was the picture of a Depression-era mother, working daybreak to dusk tending garden, canning tomatoes and beans and caring for her burgeoning brood.
Grandpa worked construction — mostly highway jobs in those days, following the work with his family. Grandpa told me he was once approached by a fellow willing to trade the deed to his farm for a weekly paycheck.
“You’ve not seen my farm, and I’ve not seen your paycheck,” the man said.
Grandpa said he couldn’t do it. His family depended on that check.
Dad didn’t talk a lot about the hard times of his youth, other than tell how he caught and sold rabbits for a dime or so. Lest we complain about our supper, Dad also explained how he carried canned tomatoes to school for lunch. I found out in later years he deeply resented his Dad leaving the farm work to him and his younger brother while he was working construction jobs.
In many ways, Dad never overcame his Depression-era mentality. A common mantra in the 1930s was, “Use it up, wear it out, make do or do without.”
Dad lived it most of his life. Though well-educated and an astute cattle husbandmen, he was conservative to a fault. His cattle ranch never exceeded 39 acres, and once he had that paid off he never borrowed another dime.
In all his life, he never owned a new pickup truck, or even a brand-new rifle or shotgun. But we never had to walk anywhere or failed to have game or fish on the table in season, if that’s what we wanted.
As I write and think this through, I suppose my brother Russell and I were on the mark all along. Ours were the best of the Good Old Days — the best for us and our folks, as well.
I can only hope our kids look back on our more recent decades with the same fondness. If the years have taught me anything, it’s understanding that for every generation the “Good Old Days” are always right now.
Jim Hamilton is a freelance writer and former editor of the Buffalo Reflex. Contact him at jhamilton000@centurytel.net. © James E. Hamilton, 2020.
