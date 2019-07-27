Street Stock drivers throughout the region will hone in this fall on Lucas Oil Speedway’s sixth annual Big Buck 50
The race is set for Oct. 3-5 and organizers are expecting its $10,000-to-win purse to draw a large field from several states, according to a Lucas Oil news release.
Several renowned drivers from neighboring states have already made trips out to scope out the track and tune up for the event, according to the release.
Kyle Slader of Muskogee, Oklahoma, and 2017 Big Buck 50 winner Tony Anglin of Walnut Ridge, Arkansas, finished first and second, respectively, July 14 at the speedway’s 30-lap street stocks feature, which was a part of the CMH Diamond Nationals.
"We were using tonight as a test session for the Big Buck 50 and it went as well as it could," Slader said in the release
This Saturday night, July 27, offers the Street Stock competitors a chance to run for extra money with $750-to-win the 25-lap feature. It's the headliner of the weekly Racing Series program. Gates open at 4 p.m. Hot laps are at 6:30 p.m. and racing is at 7:05 p.m.
Lucas Oil Speedway will award provisionals to the Big Buck 50 starting lineup to the two highest-finishing Street Stock drivers in track points who don't otherwise qualify for the race, according to the release.
The Big Buck 50 has practice and time trials set for Thursday, Oct. 3. Qualifying heat races, along with a full late model program is Friday, Oct. 4, and last-chance qualifiers before the main event, plus a full ULMA Late Model program is set for Oct. 5.
The 2017 Big Buck 50 drew 96 entries. Last year's event was canceled due to poor weather. Entry fee is $100 if received before Oct. 1 and $125 after, the release stated.
The winning driver also will receive a free entry (valued at $3,000) into the mid-Missouri Whitetail Trophy Hunt in November. The hunt is limited to 230 people and has been sold out since last December. The hunt winner will earn $15,000. Visit whitetail.net for more info.
Whitetail Trophy Hunt owner Craig Danuser said in the release his goal was to make the Big Buck 50 one of the biggest street stock races in the country.
"I think that Lucas Oil Speedway is the nicest place that I've ever been to," Danuser said in the release. "If you're going to have one of the biggest street stock races in the United States, it needs to be at the nicest race track."
Danuser said in the release that the street stock division appeals to him because fans can easily identify with the cars.
"They look like regular cars," he said in the release. "That Street Stock might have started out as a Camaro or a Monte Carlo. People can identify with them."
See lucasoilspeedway.com for more information on track rules.
