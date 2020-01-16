It happened in a flash.
A Ford pickup was damaged by an apparent lighting strike during a torrential downpour of rain Friday afternoon, Jan. 10.
Morrisville Fire Protection District chief Kirk Jones said the driver had been southbound on Mo. 13 just north of Rt. KK when he reported seeing the strike hit.
“He was driving down the highway, and it flashed right in front of the truck,” Jones said. “Then, he said everything died. It blew out a tire and a door started smoking.”
Jones said one of the vehicle’s mirrors had been partially melted.
“He also had a chunk of asphalt on the hood of his truck,” Jones said.
The driver, who was the only occupant and was uninjured in the apparent strike, called 911.
“He was fine, just startled,” Jones said.
Jones said the driver told him the vehicle had been smoking, but it had stopped by the time first responders arrived. The vehicle was disabled in the apparent strike and was towed from the scene, he said.
“Once we got there, we canceled everyone else to keep them out of that downpour,” Jones said. “Visibility was really low.”
The chief said the department was soon after called to temporarily shut down a section of Mo. 215 west of Morrisville as water flowed over the roadway. One vehicle was trapped in the flood.
The vehicle’s occupants were able to get themselves out, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.