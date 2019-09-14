Apple of my eye

Kids of all ages enjoyed a little time, a few snacks and some crafts Thursday, Sept. 12, at Bolivar Intermediate School’s celebration of national Grandparents Day. The holiday, set for the first Sunday after Labor Day each year, was established in 1978 to honor grandparents across the U.S.
