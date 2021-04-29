It is said that April showers bring May flowers and I do like flowers, so Mother Nature will do what she has to do. She always has, always will and has never consulted me to see if her whims are convenient with my life. Some things never change.
I find myself fighting off the symptoms of spring fever. I almost didn’t use the term spring fever because a year ago, this thing called COVID was starting to really mess things up and I realized that I missed out on spring fever last year because I was pretty much wondering what on earth was happening and how we were all going to survive it. It is true that we aren’t out of the woods with the whole pandemic situation, but people are starting to do more of their normal, typical activities and that means spring fever for me. So, in honor of the season we are in now, I have planted a few seeds and filled some pots with dirt just to feel like I am doing something constructive.
April started off with a bang. We had Good Friday and Easter to begin with. April 22 is one of my favorites: Earth Day. National Arbor Day finishes off the month on April 30, so maybe we can all plant a tree toward the end of the month and celebrate Earth Day and National Arbor Day all at the same time. If that doesn’t work for you, maybe you can find some other creative way to do something nice for the earth and your yard.
In between your Easter celebrations and picking out your new tree, try to squeeze in a little time to go to the Polk County Recycling Center where you will be greeted by Ben Lee. You won’t have to mark off a lot of time to spend at the center because Ben has it running very efficiently. We are lucky to have him.
The Polk County Recycling Center is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each Thursday and Friday and from 8:30 a.m. to noon each Saturday. The location is just east of Mo. 32 and Rt. D in Bolivar.
The recycling center is accepting the same items as always. The complete list follows below for your convenience:
Plastic: Plastics No. 1 and No. 2 are now being taken for recycling and no longer have to be sorted separately. Lids for those plastics are also accepted and may be left on the bottles.
Aluminum: Aluminum cans need to be separated from other aluminum products such as foil, pie tins, etc. Having them already sorted will help because the beverage cans will go in a different bin than the other foil items.
Tin cans: These are accepted, and you will be glad to know that you do not have to remove the labels if you would prefer not to.
Glass: Glass recycling is easy, as you do not need to separate it by color. Clear and colored glass can be put in the collection container. Ceramics are not accepted.
Cardboard: Your cardboard items do need to be flattened, but you don’t have to remove the staples. Cardboard cereal boxes and other clean boxes are fine, but no pizza boxes or other boxes with food scraps.
Paper: Office paper, newspapers and magazines are accepted in the same bin.
Books: Hardcover books can be bagged together, or the hardcovers may be taken off and put into the cardboard bin and the pages may be added to the paper bin. Corrugated cardboard only goes into the cardboard bin.
Other items that you wouldn’t necessarily think about being recycled are accepted. You may bring lawn mowers and small engines that have had their fluids drained, Christmas lights, wiring and/or electrical cords, automotive batteries, metal appliances including refrigerators, washers and dryers, freezers and metal shelving.
All appliances need fluids drained prior to bringing them to the center. Freezers and refrigerators also need refrigerants pumped off ahead of time. VCRs are also accepted.
You may also take your cardboard to Community Outreach Ministries from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays and from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays.
Have a great spring. Stay healthy and well. If you have to catch a fever of any kind, make it spring fever. You won’t be alone.
Janet Gordon is a recycling enthusiast who calls the Polk/Hickory county line home.
