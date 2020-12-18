Area boys teams take on December

After struggling against one of the top teams in the state, Liberator basketball hit its stride with a 2-1 run.
Bolivar lost 80-59 to Kickapoo High School on Friday, Dec. 4, during the Willard Basketball Classic.
The Liberators then beat the host team 60-40 on Saturday, Dec. 5, and followed that up with a 70-45 home win over Hillcrest on Tuesday, Dec. 8.
Bolivar lost a narrow contest to Warrensburg 55-52 on Friday, Dec. 11.
The Liberators next faced off with West Plains on Tuesday, Dec. 15. A score for the game wasn’t available by press time.
Bolivar will next play Republic at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec.18, in Bolivar.
According to the Missouri State High School Activities Association website, Bolivar was recently assigned to Class 5 District 10, along with Hillcrest, Springfield Catholic and Willard. It is Bolivar’s first year as a Class 5 team.
Fair Play
Fair Play High School boys’ basketball struggled in a 57-31 loss to Halfway on Thursday, Dec. 3. The Hornets pushed back with a 66-20 blowout of Wheatland and a 64-61 narrow loss to Niangua.
Hornets Adrian Hartshorn and Kolin Thomas were named to the all-tournament team at the Humansville Tournament.
Fair Play had another shot at Halfway on Monday, Dec. 14. A score for the contest wasn’t available by press time.
A year after claiming a district title, the Hornets will play this year in Class 1 District 6. They’re joined by Humansville, Dadeville, Everton, Golden City, Lockwood and Walnut Grove.
Halfway
After winning over Polk County rival Fair Play, Halfway claimed first place at the Humansville Tournament with a 49-42 win over Dadeville on Saturday, Dec. 5.
Cardinals Trenton McCarthy, Trey McCarthy and Sloan Gallivan were named to the all-tournament team.
The Hornets dropped a game to Chadwick 67-38 on Thursday, Dec. 10, but had a shot to put a second game over Fair Play on Monday, Dec. 14.
The Cardinals next play Niangua on Thursday, Dec. 17. A time for the contest hasn’t yet been set.
Halfway won’t share its district with other Polk County teams this year, competing in Class 1 District 5 against Climax Springs, Hermitage, Macks Creek, St. Elizabeth, Tuscumbia and Wheatland.
Humansville
Humansville will next face Macks Creek at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, in Humansville. According to the MSHSAA website, the Tigers are 1-1 on the season, and have been assigned Class 1 District 6, along with Fair Play, Dadeville, Everton, Golden City, Lockwood and Walnut Grove.
Marion C. Early
As of Monday, Dec. 14, MCE boys’ basketball is 2-2.
The Panthers claimed second place at the Fordland Tournament on Saturday, Dec. 5, with a 72-39 win over Lutie and a 69-49 loss to Chadwick in the title game.
MCE then dropped a game against rival Pleasant Hope 57-50 on Tuesday, Dec. 8.
The Panthers faced Greenfield on Monday, Dec. 14, but a score wasn’t available by press time.
MCE next plays Miller at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, in Miller. The Panthers compete this year in Class 2 District 11, along with Billings, Blue Eye, Crane, Fordland, Galena and New Covenant Academy.
Pleasant Hope
A three-game home stretch saw Pleasant Hope basketball start December 1-2, including a significant win over rival Marion C. Early 57-50 on Tuesday, Dec. 8.
The Pirates lost 62-48 to Monett on Friday, Dec. 4, and fell to Forsyth 47-42 on Friday, Dec. 11.
Pleasant Hope faced Golden City on Monday, Dec. 14. The score wasn’t available by press time. Its next scheduled game is at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 4, against Halfway, in Pleasant Hope.
Pleasant Hope is in Class 3 District 11, which includes Ash Grove, Clever, Greenwood, Marionville and Spokane.
