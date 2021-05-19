9A- track.jpeg

Marion C. Early’s Gavin Duchscherer, at right, competes at the Bolivar Invitational track meet earlier this season. Duchscherer won the 1600 run and placed third in the 3200 run at the Class 1 Sectional 3 meet to advance to state in both events. 

Polk County will send a contingent of athletes to the Missouri State High School Activities Association track and field championship meet this weekend. 

Athletes from Class 1 schools Fair Play, Humansville, Marion C. Early and Class 2 Pleasant Hope High School competed at their sectionals meets on Saturday, May 15, with several placing in the top four to qualify for state events Friday and Saturday, May 21-22.  

Bolivar, which competes in Class 4, competed at its district meet Saturday, qualifying several athletes to compete at the sectionals level on Saturday, May 22. 

Pleasant Hope athletes will compete at state Friday, May 21. 

Fair Play, Humansville, Marion C. Early will compete Saturday, May 22. 

Bolivar athletes will compete at the Class 4 Sectional 3 meet in Camdenton on Saturday, May 22. Bolivar athletes who qualify for state will compete Friday, May 28. 

All classes will compete at Jefferson City High School’s Adkins Stadium.  

