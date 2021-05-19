Results
Class 1 sectional 3
Girls
100 dash: 5, Gabbie Kendall, Humansville, 13.83.
200 dash: 4, Kendall, Humansville, 28.48; 8 Maliah Kenney, Humansville, 29.08.
100 hurdles: 7, Emma Mabary, MCE, 19.78
Discus: 2, Kenney, Humansville, 29.81.
Javelin: 4, Kylie Maxwell, MCE, 30.39.
Boys
100 dash: 5, Joe Brown, Fair Play, 12.17; 8, Zachery Ellis, MCE, 12.42.
400 dash: 4, Ellis, MCE, 53.99.
1600 run: 1, Gavin Duchscherer, MCE, 4:49.69.
3200 run: 3, G. Duchscherer, MCE, 10:38.01; 5, Landon Duchscherer, MCE, 10:49.34.
Long jump: 4, Brown, Fair Play, 5.75.
Shot put: 1, Samual Maas, MCE, 13.96.
Javelin: 5, Seth Lee, Fair Play, 39.20.
Pleasant Hope at Class 2 Sectional 3
Girls
4-x-100 relay: 4, Pl. Hope, 53.55.
4-x-200 relay: 7, Pl. Hope, 1:57.84.
High jump: 1, Taylor Burns, 1.47m; 3, Graci Wolf, 1.42m.
Pole vault: 3, Gwen Montle, 2.13m.
Discus: 7, Janina Abrudan, 26.95m.
Shot put: 8, Sara Marrufo, 7.79m.
Boys
400 dash: 7, Derrick Voyles, 54.81.
1600 run: 7, Zane Hull, 4:55.96.
3200 run: 5, Hull, 10:15.10.
4-x-400 relay: 8, Pl. Hope, 3:52.88.
4-x-800 relay: 7, Pl. Hope, 9:17.67.
High jump: 2, Tanner Hillenburg, 1.9m.
Triple jump: 8, Christopher Burdette, 10.46m.
Pole vault: Levi Marshall, 3.03m.
Bolivar at Class 4 District 6
Girls
100 dash: 5, Shaylee Goodman, 13.67; 12, Helen Aug, 14.42.
200 dash: 11, Brookelyn Cline, 29.95.
400 dash: 9, Sierra Fox, 1:11.17; 10, Perry Allison, 1:12.51.
800 run: 5, Cora Stimpson, 2:35.66; 7, Ayden Spotila, 2:41.73.
1600 run: 1, Stimpson, 5:33.23; 5, Spotila, 6:03.92.
3200 run: 2, Stimpson, 11:53.69; 4, Julia Jump, 13:31.75.
100 hurdles: 10, Kallie Barber, 21.62.
300 hurdles: 12, Anna Jensen, 58.55; 13, Kallie Barber, 59.48.
4-x-100: 6, Bolivar, 54.49.
4-x-200: 6, Bolivar, 1:55.02.
4-x-400: 7, Bolivar, 4:50.24.
4-x-800: 3, Bolivar, 11:03.56.
Long jump: 4, Sidney Batten, 4.47m; 6, Barber, 4.35m.
Triple jump: 7, Batten, 9.59m; 11, Josie Douglas, 8.83m.
Pole vault: 1, S. Goodman, 2.75m; 10, Anna Jensen, 1.85m.
Discus: 5, Mckinley Hedges, 28.91m; 10, Dailynn VanDeren, 27.51m.
Javelin: 14, Aleah Salyer, 16.76m.
Shot put: 3, VanDeren, 10.25m.
Boys
100 dash: 2, Bo Davis, 11.53. 9, Keelan Jordan, 12.11.
200 dash: 2, B. Davis, 22.48; 9, Blake Campbell, 24.07.
400 dash: 1, Brett Pollock, 51.64; 10, Hunter Davis, 55.77.
800 run: 1, Pollock, 2:01.78; 13, Gavin Crawford-Yates, 2:18.93.
1600: 6, Cale Thiessen, 4:35.16; 11, Solomon Manis, 5:11.18.
3200 run: 8, Manis, 11:07.04; 10, Payson Reisner, 11:22.87.
110 hurdles: 7, Gage Foster, 17.56; 11, William Shockley, 19.94.
300 hurdles: 3, B. Davis, 41.64; 11, Gavin Finnell, 48.41.
4-x-100 relay: 3, Bolivar, 45.78.
4-x-200 relay: 3, Bolivar, 1:35.09.
4-x-400 relay: 1, Bolivar, 3:34.08.
4-x-800 relay: 1, Bolivar, 8:28.07.
High jump: 10, Trenton Arnold, 1.65m.
Long jump: 8, Gage Foster, 5.71m; 12, Jacob D'Agostino, 5.22m.
Triple jump: 3, Trevor Nelson, 12.14m; 11, Blake Goodman, 11.07m.
Pole vault: 3, Anson Pulsipher, 3.95m; 5, Evan Hendrickson, 3.35m.
Discus: 4, Seth Kirby, 40.69m; 8, Jack Roweton, 37.57m.
Javelin: 1, Pulsipher, 46.53m; 7, Blake Goodman, 38.56m.
Shot put: 4, Roweton, 13.77m; 5, James Miller, 13.7m.
Class 1 District 5
Girls
100 dash: 3, Kendall, Humansville, 14.14.
200 dash: 4, Kenney, Humansville, 28.92
100 hurdles: 4, Mabary, MCE, 19.88; 5, Maxwell, MCE, 20.06.
300 hurdles: 5, Maxwell, MCE, 54.57; 6, Mabary, MCE, 1:00.41
Shot put: 5, Ashlyn Kirksey, Fair Play, 8.88m, 29-01.75; 15, Kalie Nix, Fair Play, 5.71m, 18-09.00.
Discus: 3, Kenney, Humansville, 25.68m, 84-03; 12, Maxwell, MCE, 21.45m, 70-04; 16 Kaittlynn Dooley, Fair Play, 18.04m, 59-02; 19, Kalie Nix, Fair Play, 12.82m, 42-01.
Javelin: 3, Maxwell, MCE, 29.17m, 95-08; 7, Gabbie Kendall, Humansville, 23.98m, 78-08.
Boys
100 dash: 1, Joe Brown, Fair Play, 12.08; 4, Zachery Ellis, MCE, 12.65; 8, Jason Walker, Humansville, 12.79; 13, Alvin Schull, Fair Play, 13.31; 14, Garrett Huff, MCE, 13.41; 15, Giuseppe Miscena, Humansville, 13.54.
200 dash: 4, Ellis, MCE, 24.65; 11, Gabe Foster, Fair Play, 27.75; 12, Miscena, Humansville, 28.04; 15, Huff, MCE, 28.68; 17, Dustin Sterling, Fair Play, 28.99.
400 dash: 3, Ellis, MCE, 57.21; 9, Seth Lee, Fair Play, 1:04.14; 13, Wyatt Ethan Hoss, Humansville, 1:05.69.
800 run: 8, Jackson Sims, MCE, 2:28.22; 13, Jack Weibe, MCE, 2:58.86.
1600 run: 1, Gavin Duchscherer, MCE, 4:55.57; 8, Landon Duchscherer, MCE, 5:18.40.
3200 run: 1, G. Duchscherer, MCE, 10:37.62; 4, Landon Duchscherer, MCE, 11:03.21.
4-x-100 relay: 6, Humansville, Hoss, Rodrigo Garcia Aguirre, Jason Walker, Andrew Michael Hutton, 53.38.
4-x-400 relay: 6, Fair Play, Brown, Spencer Chance, Schull, Sterling, 4:04.00; 7,
Humansville, Hoss, Aguirre, Miscena, Agustus Webb, 4:19.65.
High jump: 5, Spencer Chance, Fair Play, 1.60m, 5-03.00.
Long jump: 3, Brown, Fair Play, 5.71m, 18-09.00; 14, Garrett Huff, MCE, 4.34m, 14-03.00; 16 Nathaniel Lyon, Humansville, 4.15m, 13-07.50; 18, Blake Gwin, Humansville, 3.87m, 12-08.50.
Triple jump: 10, Miscena, Humansville, 9.19m, 30-02.00.
Shot put: 1, Samual Maas, MCE, 13.92m, 45-08.00; 6, Nathan Herrmann, MCE, 11.01m, 36-01.50; 10, Juan Alberto Coffman, Humansville, 9.66m, 31-08.50; 11, Schull, Fair Play; 9.63m, 31-07.25; 12, Harley Kreft, Fair Play; 9.21m, 30-02.75; 18, Blake Gwin, Humansville, 7.56m, 24-09.75.
Discus: 5, Maas, MCE, 33.05m, 108-05; 6, Coffman, Humansville, 32.37m, 106-02; 9, Herrmann, MCE, 29.66m, 97-04; 13, Dustin Sterling, Fair Play, 26.24m, 86-01; 20, Toby Kurpjuweit, Humansville, 21.50m, 70-06.
Javelin: 4, Lee, Fair Play, 36.91m, 121-01; 6, Coffman, Humansville, 34.50m, 113-02, 10, Sims, MCE, 28.84m, 94-07; 11, Kurpjuweit, Humansville, 25.94m, 85-01; 13, Gabe Foster, Fair Play, 25.30m, 83-00; 16, Jack Weibe, 10, MCE, 16.40m, 53-10.
Pleasant Hope at Class 2 District 5
Girls
100 dash: 5, Jayden Marshall, 14.42.
200 dash: 6, G. Wolf, 29.58.
1600 run: 6, Ilandria Shuler, 6:30.31.
3200 run: 6, Shuler, 13:59.27.
4-x-100 relay: 1, Pl. Hope, 54.55.
4-x-200 relay: 2, Pl. Hope, 1:57.12.
High jump: 1, Burns, 1.45m; 3, G. Wolf, 1.4m.
Pole vault: 1, Montle, 2.12m.
Discus: 4, Abrudan, 27.46m, 7, Cheyenne Wolf, 25.45m.
Javelin: 10: Abrudan, 20.45m; 16, Chloe Hendrickson, 14.33m.
Shot put: 4, Sara Marrufo, 8.12m; 16, Brooklynn Hendrickson, 6.85m.
Boys
100 dash: 21, Hunter Jackson, 14.00.
200 dash: 6, Adrian Sherrer, 24.92.
400 dash: 3, Derrick Voyles, 54.71.
800 run: 7, Noah Sherrer, 2:22.13.
1600 run: 4, Zane Hull, 4:56.77.
3200 run: 2, Hull, 10:26.81.
110 hurdles: 5, Josh Dejeu, 19.62; 8, Timothy Dejeu, 20.95.
300 hurdles: 7, J. Dejeu, 48.52; 8, Arturo Marrufo, 48.62.
4-x-100 relay: 6, Pl. Hope, 48.32.
4-x-200 relay: 7, Pl. Hope, 1:50.67.
4-x-400 relay: 4: Pl. Hope, 3:51.81.
4-x-800 relay: 4, Pl. Hope, 9:10.89.
High jump: 1, Tanner Hillenburg, 1.85m, 9, N. Sherrer, 1.6m.
Long jump: 7, Christopher Burdette, 5.35m; 18, Jackson, 4.07m.
Triple jump: 4, Burdette, 11.1m.
Pole vault: 2, Levi Marshall, 3.05m.
Discus: 12, Zane Stoops, 26.01m, 14, Lucas Stephens, 25.63m.
Javelin: 8, A. Sherrer, 37.34m; 19, Ian Burdette, 26.67m. Shot put: 7, Brandon Bayless, 10.9m; 19, Stephens, 8.95m.
