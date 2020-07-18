Bolivar’s Walmart store will now require customers to wear face masks.
The COVID-19 safety precaution was announced by the chain on Wednesday, July 15, and is effective at all stores nationwide, according to Walmart’s website.
“To best serve our communities and protect the health and safety of our shoppers and associates, face coverings will be required in all stores beginning Monday, July 20,” Bolivar’s Walmart store posted on social media.
Walgreens also recently announced a mask policy, posting a Thursday, July 16, update on its website.
“Also consistent with CDC guidelines, customers are asked to wear face covers before entering the store except where doing so would inhibit the individual’s health or where the individual is under two years of age,” the post reads. “We have instated new front door signage instructing customers of the face cover requirement.”
A Walgreens associate told the BH-FP Friday, July 17, store employees weren’t permitted to speak with the media.
A Bolivar Woods Supermarket associate confirmed to the BH-FP its stores “haven’t yet” started requiring masks.
The chains’ national policy announcements come as, locally, Polk County is facing a surge in cases of the new coronavirus, with the Polk County Health Center announcing Thursday the local caseload had reached 91.
On its website, Walmart labeled the policy “a simple step everyone can take for their safety and the safety of others in our facilities.”
“According to the CDC, face coverings help decrease the spread of COVID-19, and because the virus can be spread by people who don’t have symptoms and don’t know they are infected, it’s critically important for everyone to wear a face covering in public and social distance,” Walmart Chief Operating Officer Dacona Smith wrote in a post on the chain’s website.
According to the chain, it will post clear signage at the front of each store and also employ health ambassadors stationed near the entrance to remind those without a mask of Walmart’s new requirements.
“We know some people have differing opinions on this topic,” Smith wrote. “We also recognize the role we can play to help protect the health and well-being of the communities we serve by following the evolving guidance of health officials like the CDC. We appreciate the understanding and cooperation of our customers and members in wearing face coverings to protect their safety and the safety of our associates.”
