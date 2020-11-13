Art Sync Gallery & Gift will host the Second Saturday Art Celebration, including demonstrations, on Saturday, Nov. 14.
Gallery artists will be demonstrating their art mediums. The public is invited to come meet the artists, watch the art demonstrations and have some fun.
The gallery hosts this event every month on the second Saturday.
On Saturday, the gallery will also be participating in the Christmas Open House event. Christmas jewelry, decorations, and cards will be available, and Sally Bast will decorate the gallery’s Christmas window for the celebrations. Christmas music, refreshments and gifts will also be on offer.
The gallery is at 120 S. Springfield Ave. on the east side of the Bolivar square.
