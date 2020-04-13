Local talent walked away from Art Sync Gallery & Gift’s "Aspiring Artists" art show on Saturday, March 14, with honor — and a few ribbons.
Winners of the open-themed, judged show — open only to aspiring artists and Polk County Artist Association members and closed to professional or gallery artists — included the following:
3D — first place, Leigh O'Connor, gourd.
2D — first place, Art Woods, acrylic "Portrait of Grandson;" second place, Lynn Williams, pencil drawing, "Dawt Mill;" third place, Donna Loven, acrylic, "Kill Deer Nesting;" and fourth place, Lois Minick, acrylic, "An Early Morning Sunrise."
The gallery is at 120 S. Springfield Ave., on the east side of the Bolivar square.
