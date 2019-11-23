Art Sync Gallery in Bolivar is hosting its annual Humane Society fundraiser during the whole month of November.
The gallery is offering small pieces for $5 each. These items are 5-by-7-inches or smaller and suitable as stocking stuffers, as well as gifts. Offerings include everything from mixed media whimsical pieces to fine art pieces and more.
All sales of the small art go directly to the Humane Society during November.
The gallery is at 120 S. Springfield Ave., on the east side of the Bolivar square. Business hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
