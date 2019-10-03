Art Sync Gallery & Gift hosted artist Larry Johnson for a free demo on brush techniques Monday, Sept. 16.
The demo was open to the public and all Polk County Art Association members, according to a release from the gallery.
Johnson answered questions and showed examples of brush work for a large crowd, the release stated.
Johnson has been asked to return and the gallery plans to announce his next demo when the date is set, the release stated.
Johnson studied under Springfield artist Charles Summey and usually works in oils, according to the release. His art is on display at the gallery, which is located at 120 S. Springfield Ave. on the Bolivar square. The gallery is handicapped-accessible. Business hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
